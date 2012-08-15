Sad story - page 5
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How is the price list drawn? ))) Well here's at least a raise of 20 for what )))) By weight, size, colour, expensive cost of procurement materials,
stress, magnetic storm, life priorities, bar cancellations...
20 - for formulating the formalisation of the algorithm, +/- the slope of the MA from the number of input parameters.
!
That was a joke. But if you agree, 20 for me - see above for wording, add the number of bars to the parameters (to select the number of bars to be used to calculate the angle, + MA periods, + select the number of decimal places for calculations).
In turn, I give up this money in favour of the topikstarter, for the account, on which will be tested the good end of this not sad story.
:)
That was a joke. But if you agree, 20 me - see above for wording, add the number of bars to the parameters (to select the number of bars to be used to calculate the angle, + MA periods, + select the number of decimal places for calculations).
In turn, I give up this money in favour of the topikstarter, for the account, on which will be tested the good end of this not sad story.
:)
hmm - yes you could do that. :-)
I estimated it - then I started thinking about the application
and here's the result !
C-4:
Лично мне из скрина не черта не ясно каким образом она прочерчена.
You don't have to enter the drawn one.
You must enter the one that is not drawn and must be drawn before the one that is drawn.
uriukti:
Arrow - 0 shows the last crossing. Where arrows 1 and 2, between them, were the ideal conditions for entry, there is an angle of 41 degrees, at the moment the figure shows a "trend line by angle" next to the average and it shows 119 degrees, which means 61 if you measure the opposite angle. We may open a sell order, but taking into consideration the fact that the best time is missed, I would not open in this case. That is the whole strategy. Similarly for buying.
It's also written how to draw:
I would also add that we measure a small segment of the long average around the last 2 closed candlesticks. That's it.
I think the guy's just messing around...
In my previous post in this thread, I clearly overreacted. You can't determine the "absolute value" of the angle with an additional MA.
But the solution to the problem is very simple. Given that the tangent to MA-40 is a geometric interpretation of the derivative at a given point of the curve, let us find this derivative. To do it let's divide the first difference of MA-40(for example MA[1]-MA[2]) by the timeframe value (value). The arctangent of that ratio will give the required angle. But it is not necessary to calculate the arc-tangent; the ratio itself can be analyzed directly for angles close to 45 degrees. Further, if we equate the value of the current timeframe to one, the obtained ratio will become a simple difference (for example MA[1]-MA[2]). Thus, it is enough to simply compare this difference with the threshold value. The optimum value of the threshold can be determined by means of the strategy tester. There is no need to scale the charts.
By the way, I think this solution has already been mentioned in previous posts.
I think the guy's just messing around...