is there something wrong with the service? - page 3
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There is one major flaw - I wrote and asked, but they never did.
In the step-by-step ordering procedure - herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/117 - there is no description of "how to enter funds, where to go" - I have to tell every third person.
This information is present in https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/302 - but then there should be a cross-reference or something in the step-by-step procedure.
This was already implemented a few updates ago and immediately when creating any job we show it this way:
Sanya, why are you making such a fuss? They said they would increase the number of entry methods. I'm telling you from my own experience to connect each processing separately to the site / forum is a real pain... Also, not all systems are equal in terms of security, credibility and others... I don't see special problems with opening an account in webmoney and transferring money to it, now it's in any terminal of the same Kiwi in five seconds.
Gee, I get paid a quid for 50 points ))))
In webmoney, it seems you have to wait 7 days before you can make transfers.
Remove webmoney from the withdrawal methods and I will not be able to withdraw funds to real for at least a week (I will need about that much time to break the way for the new withdrawal method), no possibility to bank, with the pai pad experience was one time (I do not need it, I have webmoney, how to withdraw from pajpal I have no idea).
Why remove something that was originally designed as a payment pivot?
By implementing input/output via webmoney with paypal and input via credit cards, we've covered a substantial part of the needs and haven't got ourselves in trouble with account imbalances in different systems.
Gee, I get paid a quid for 50 rep points ))))
it seems you have to wait 7 days for transfers in webmoney
Why remove something that was originally designed as a payment backbone?
By implementing input/output via webmoney with paypal and input via credit cards, we have covered a substantial part of the needs and have not had any problems with account imbalances in the different systems.
This was already implemented a few updates ago
Not understood, what I am asking for is not implemented. In the article https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/117 in paragraph "3.2 Step 2. Approval of Terms of Reference" customers cannot go through the step "Approval of Terms of Reference" because there are no funds.
And after that, customers ask the same question: "How to enter funds".
It is good that a link is given when the work is being prepared.
But it is important that the description of the step-by-step ordering procedure is self-contained. In paragraph 3.2 remind the customer that in order to pass the stage of "Agreement of TOR" in the account must be the amount of the order, to replenish the account read https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/302.
Sanya, I honestly don't even know what to say, I must be so mired in e-money that I probably don't know the depth of the problem.
Sanya, honestly do not even know what to answer, I'm probably so steeped in electronic money, that perhaps do not represent the entire depth of the problem. But you think about this: if a man orders a trading software, it means he somehow brought the money in his account?
I may be in the wrong place, but people often tell me: "I do not have webmoney", they make transfers through the bank, go to the bank and fill out a receipt for the transfer, or even postal order to fund a forex account ))
ZS: Yeah, well, that's my problem.)
Although the article is from 2010, we can make additions.