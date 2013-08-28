is there something wrong with the service? - page 6
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here is the current table of open orders (projects)
price level.
ZS. Voted a long time ago, as soon as it appeared :)
here is the current table of open orders (projects)
price level.
ZS. Voted a long time ago, as soon as it appeared :)
If I knew English, I'd take a dime from the last Chinaman.)
You should know, and you shouldn't fight over a dime either, you just have to do the job right :)
), we can't do that if we're not good at it.
Don't be so puffed up, it's the will that counts :)
I am a conservative person ), while I feel good I will not change anything ) (it's more like laziness))
"And experience is the son of hard mistakes".
It will come, you trade it for youth, every second. The main thing is that it will be useful to you.
Laziness is a body's defence mechanism :)
When you try to select a developer as the contractor, a 404 page appears.
Yes, as long as it's an honest, unadulterated job. Otherwise you could get banned.
Yes, here is the first question:
I have a western client who I did a job for, but I could not get the reward because of money transfer problems in US->Ukraine. I have done it through the service work, the speed of wiring the order is explained by the fact that the advisor for him was ready a long time ago, and it was tested by him.
And got : Financial transactions banned
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/4044