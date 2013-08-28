is there something wrong with the service? - page 6

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here is the current table of open orders (projects)

price level.

ZS. Voted a long time ago, as soon as it appeared :)

 
FAQ:

here is the current table of open orders (projects)

price level.

ZS. Voted a long time ago, as soon as it appeared :)

Eh, if only one knew English, the last Chinaman would have had a dime )
 
sanyooooook:
If I knew English, I'd take a dime from the last Chinaman.)
You should know, and you shouldn't fight over a quarter, you just have to do your job properly :)
 
FAQ:
You should know, and you shouldn't fight over a dime either, you just have to do the job right :)
), where do we go wrong?
 
sanyooooook:
), we can't do that if we're not good at it.
Don't feel bad about it, it's the will that counts :)
 
FAQ:
Don't be so puffed up, it's the will that counts :)
I'm a conservative ), as long as I feel good I won't change anything ) (it's more like laziness))
 
sanyooooook:
I am a conservative person ), while I feel good I will not change anything ) (it's more like laziness))

"And experience is the son of hard mistakes".

It will come, you trade it for youth, every second. The main thing is that it will be useful to you.

Laziness is a body's defence mechanism :)

 
I would like to take this opportunity (as it is a thematic thread) to ask: Will it be possible to offer, monitor and pay for part-time work in the service?
 
sanyooooook:
When you try to select a developer as the contractor, a 404 page appears.
The bug with selecting a contractor has been fixed. We apologise for the inconvenience.
 
Renat:
Yes, as long as it's an honest, unadulterated job. Otherwise you could get banned.

Yes, here is the first question:

I have a western client who I did a job for, but I could not get the reward because of money transfer problems in US->Ukraine. I have done it through the service work, the speed of wiring the order is explained by the fact that the advisor for him was ready a long time ago, and it was tested by him.

And got : Financial transactions banned

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/4044

MQL5 jobs: Sharmanka EA
MQL5 jobs: Sharmanka EA
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review and redisighned expert advisor to trade any currency pair, develop monitoring system and replicate trades   to others trading accounts  Implement updated  on existing positions take profits stop loss, review and redisighned expert advisor to trade any currency pair, review and redisighned expert advisor to trade any currency pair, develop monitoring system and replicate trades to others trading accounts Implement updated on existing positions take profits stop...
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