Has anyone wondered why and how much the trend building "walks"? - page 4
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It's all bullshit. When you scroll, the point values change drastically and dramatically. The same points.
The accuracy of the plotting is a separate issue.
It's all bullshit. When you scroll, the point values change drastically and dramatically. The same dots.
Accuracy of construction is a separate issue.
To talk to the Inquisition you have to preach bullshit ))))
ZS: there's a bug on my part, but the line still jumps
Set the number of bars to anlimit in the settings and try to build trends again.
If the bar depth limit is set, the terminal cannot make accurate up to the minute binding in the deep history. As soon as you enable access to the whole detailed history, the constructions will be accurate down to the minutes.
There's a reaction, that's good.
Have you tried it? It's not working. I set unlimited, absolutely nothing has changed.
In case you have not noticed, all the constructions occur at most on several hundred bars, so the "deep history" has nothing to do with it.
The error does not fit in any frame of reference in terms of pixelation or even in terms of price discreteness.
Here's a fresh example for unlimited.
14 points.
I have not come across an exact description of the experiment in this thread. Therefore I will take the trouble to describe it as I understand it, if something is wrong the topicstarter will correct.
We step back from the right border at 550 bars, set the trend line at ~45 degrees +-15 (anchor points at 50 bars), in the area of zero bar (rightmost) set the vertical and horizontal lines so that they intersect the trend line. Then we start to move the vertical scale. The horizontal scale is set as average.
The result is that at some points there is a large discrepancy between the crosshair and the trend line, I got a 22-point discrepancy in the five-digit line.
In short, you need to reproduce a line similar to the one in the last series of pictures on #IBM on the clock. It almost always does.
14 4-character points! It maxed out at 22 4-digit points.
That would probably be a good explanation.
Who knows, I have a 1 pixel magnetisation, still the same problem.
ZS though through the lever, that's probably the problem. The anchor points are tied to pixels, so you have to have more than one anchor point per pixel when you remove it.
I don't know, I have a 1 pixel magnetisation and still have the same problem.