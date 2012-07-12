Has anyone wondered why and how much the trend building "walks"? - page 7
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Experimented too:
I also looked at the quadruple as well, there is something similar there, but the range is much lower. Maybe it's normal +- pixel (by normal I mean quadruple).
Holy shit, a pixel.
The start from one point on the structure at two identical coordinates, however, the result is different.
I've been doing some research and this is what came up: the same thing happens not only with trend lines, but also with Fibo levels (I'm 100% sure). It was on MT4. Apparently this is the case with all chart patterns.
Question for experimenters.
Is it a principled position to refuse scaling? If so, why?
Re. From another forum.
Who can comment on this? Could this be the source of the problem?
Something I don't quite understand, how pixels can be different...
PS yes, the example given was thinkorswim, which has a higher resolution...
Question for experimenters.
Is it a principled position to refuse scaling? If so, why?
It doesn't matter how you select the scale (manual or auto), the effect will show when it starts to change.
P.S. You might think it's a trifle, what a pathetic item, but it can be very important. Please do get it up to speed.
It doesn't matter how you select the scale (manual or auto), the effect will show when it starts to change.
Set it hard, in points per bar. Does it keep changing? I don't.
I'm not saying there is no problem. I'm suggesting a solution. It suits me just fine.