Has anyone wondered why and how much the trend building "walks"? - page 3
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Add the absolute values of this gep. What's up with the times and primes in the points before, on and after the gap.
distance between normal points 1, between gep points 2
And in halves?
the first formula was X+1, now I made Y=X
theline to be drawn went down
1 bar
No no, in pure halves. you can do it in int.
I don't get it, I don't watch the time, one iteration one bar, between each bar 60 sec. you can do as much as you want.
Then dig in the direction of normalisation. Either the times are not normalised correctly or the prices.
I don't get it, I have to look at the times, one iteration, one bar, between each bar you can do whatever you want.
Then dig in the direction of normalisation. Either the times are not normalised correctly or the prices.
ZS It's one thing what you're asking for and another what's available.
where's the normalisation?