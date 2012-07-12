Has anyone wondered why and how much the trend building "walks"? - page 3

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Urain:
Add the absolute values of this gep. What's up with the times and primes in the points before, on and after the gap.
distance between normal points 1, between gep points 2
 
sanyooooook:
distance between normal points 1, between gep points 2
And in halves?
 
Urain:
And in halves?
1 bar
 
Is using points scaling per bar not an option?
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Свойства графиков
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Свойства графиков
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы графиков / Свойства графиков - Документация по MQL5
 

the first formula was X+1, now I made Y=X

theline to be drawn went down


Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Стили рисования - Документация по MQL5
 
sanyooooook:
1 bar
Nah, in clean halves. you can do it in int.
 
Urain:
No no, in pure halves. you can do it in int.
I don't get it, I don't watch the time, one iteration one bar, between each bar 60 sec. you can do as much as you want
 
sanyooooook:
I don't get it, I don't watch the time, one iteration one bar, between each bar 60 sec. you can do as much as you want.

Then dig in the direction of normalisation. Either the times are not normalised correctly or the prices.

I don't get it, I have to look at the times, one iteration, one bar, between each bar you can do whatever you want.

 
Urain:

Then dig in the direction of normalisation. Either the times are not normalised correctly or the prices.

ZS It's one thing what you're asking for and another what's available.

   int X=0;
   double Start=0;
   while(!IsStopped())
   {
      
      Start=k*X+b;
      GlobalVariableSet("TICK",Start);
      Sleep(50);
      X++;
   }
Where's the normalisation?
 
sanyooooook:
where's the normalisation?
It does.
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