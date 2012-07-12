Has anyone wondered why and how much the trend building "walks"? - page 6
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Yeah, the response is just impressive.
Is it that bad, or has the bug been ignored?
If the latter, then say so. But then do not be offended :)
Did you write to servicedesk?
Have you written to the service desk?
Yes, the invisible statuses change, but no reaction. Most likely the bug is on someone, but that someone is busy doing something else. No comments.
I have also noticed that bugs have been appearing lately, but there are no changes in the SR's profiles.
One bug was fixed without a single comment.
They probably don't want to admit that it's a bug and they fix it quietly, and then, lo and behold, there was nothing, you had the wrong settings or something else))
In this case, it doesn't matter how the positive result is obtained.
In such a case, it does not matter how the positive result is obtained.
Well, let's wait for them to repent)
ZS: But as they say, don't lose faith in God.)
SZZY: Knock and they will open to you ... (с)
Well, let's wait for them to repent)
ZS: But as they say, hope to God, but make the best of it.)
ZZZY: Knock and they will open to you ... (с)
Are you going to quote all the proverbs, or are you thinking of doing something?
I personally do not see that here, except for an appeal to the CD can be done, and the latter is from TheXpert as I understand it is already done.
So I will wait.
Are you going to quote all the proverbs, or are you thinking of doing something?
I personally do not see what can be done here apart from appealing to the CD, and I understand that the last one from TheXpert has already been done.
So I will wait.
I have already suggested (to go to the other side), but Sergeev cut them off as if to say, wait and they will repent and run to work or say let's do it, but will not do shit.
SZS: I suggest you wait).
UZZY: I basically do not care, I for the company (for the crowd so to speak) ), because when I had a similar problem (the schedule was moving objects were standing on the spot), no one really did not offer anything, developers silent (and what we will talk to you, or do or not). Imagine that a user in your program found a bug and reported it to you but you don't answer, how does it look? Maybe you really don't have time or (it's more probable that the user will think so) you just don't care because you get money from the other side. We are not their fathers so they should repent to us.)
I can't repeat your situation. Well, the trend goes back and forth a couple of pixels, so it all depends on the scaling in Windows + Metatrader.