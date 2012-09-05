Real work on MT5 NDD - page 8
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Karlson:
Assumed upside movement. Spread is widening, order is grabbed by Ask, but there was no breakdown by Bid...
The picture shows that the bid will break before the ask and it's not clear what the problem is.
What are you trying to argue? The idea is that with limiters the trader has a guarantee that his order will not be executed at a worse price, who needs a thrill or trade on a large volume - the market order is a good solution.
Actually, the point was to ensure that the order is executed at the best price at a certain moment, not the worst... and for that limiters are useless because they are usually the worst price.
So on ECN in a fast execution limiters are useless, but the markets must execute at the best price...
it's all clear there. because the ask is higher than the bid.
how can it be that the price will pick up the ask but not the bid which is lower?
what what??????)
which price will catch the bystop? the ask or the bid?
at what price are bars built? asc or bid?
what???? word picture :))
Which price will pick up the bystop? the ask or the bid?
what price are bars built at? is it asc or bid?
what does this have to do with the price at which bars are built? buystop opens at the ask price. and if you look at the picture, the ask price first picks up the bid price and then the ask price.
i do not understand the surprise - is this the first time you see the price open for Ask when the bars are built with Bid?
I can't make a bypass condition for a bid overrun.
On ECN you can limit the Ask price with your SellLimit order, just like anyone else. Therefore, the BuyStop may directly depend on the existence of someone else's SellLimit, including yours.
A stop order is a special case of a conditional order. Its conditionality lies in the fact that it has nothing to do with the market, but is just the initiator of some script execution (onStop-event) on the brokerage side. In the case of a stop order, the relevant script is usually a market order, and in more tricky cases a limit order.
Since the conditional orders are only scripts on the broker's side, some brokers have them, as you mentioned: BUYSTOP_BYBID, SELLSTOP_BYASK.
The beauty of conditional orders is only that they are executed on the broker's side and can be set manually from any place, i.e., they have the highest execution speed and convenience possible. On the other hand, if your server with the strategy is on zero ping with the trading server (API), then your strategy as a whole is one conditional order, where the only limitation is the connection trading server <-> Execution server.
P.S. Generally speaking, classic stop orders are a huge nonsense. From simple considerations of pricing, conditional stop orders should trigger at prices that differ from those in the classic order (BuyStop - Bid, SellStop - Ask). The only classic conditional Stop-order that can still be justified (understood) is the conditional MarginCall-order.
what does this have to do with the price at which bars are built? buystop opens at the ask price. and if you look at the picture the ask price will catch the bid price first and then the ask price.
hmmm... you seem to be in a creative rush. You need to simplify things here...
The picture shows that the high bar (which builds on the Bid) did not get to the buystop price, the Ask got to it.
Why am I wasting my time on you... I wonder :)
If you don't get a bystop of Bid price, what's the problem? it's a common phenomenon when you put a pending order inside the spread, because it still opens on the Ask no matter how you slice it.
The problem here is something else. With a known fixed spread, I place a pause over the zigzag at zigzag+spread+filter (1pp).
This way the pause will be triggered when the Bid makes a zigzag breakout+filter.
In case of an extended floating spread the pivot may trigger without a zigzag reversal.