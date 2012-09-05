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Well why, the Central Bank has been regulating the ruble for several years now, in a kind of currency corridor. It is almost the same thing.
It's not even close, it's a lot cooler with the CHF. Check out the recent situation after the release of the rolls:
I specifically cited the history of both prices (Bid and Ask). The frequency of ticks was measured in hundreds per minute, approaching thousands on EURUSD. Note the EURCHF variation range. It is very likely that the pricing algorithm is disabled on the EURCHF. If it were on, and someone was trying to forcefully hold EURCHF in place, we wouldn't see that in any way. This is FOREX, where it is not enough to push your bids of huge sizes to one place to keep the price. There is a clear absence of market mechanisms. The collusion is purely for technical reasons.
"It should also be noted that when you use a limit order you will never get a price worse than the one you specified in the order - i.e. you will either get the stated price or an execution price better than the stated price."
I wish I understood what you are discussing )))) Scientific.
If market order cannot control slippage, one may try to send a +1 pip price pending order for a Buy with a script.
In this way I can achieve a practical analogy, if it is accepted, but it's a matter of technique, if I control the response, raise the price and try again.
But in doing so I can regulate myself how much to raise.
I wrote a long time ago:
Чтобы не было отрицательных проскальзываний, заменяйте маркет-ордера на лимитники по текущей цене.
It's not even close, it's a lot cooler with CHF. Check out the fresh situation after the rollovers came out:
The history of both prices (Bid and Ask) was specially cited. The frequency of ticks was measured in hundreds per minute, approaching thousands on EURUSD. Note the EURCHF variation range. It is very likely that the pricing algorithm is disabled on the EURCHF. If it were on, and someone was trying to forcefully hold EURCHF in place, we wouldn't see that in any way. This is FOREX, where it is not enough to push your bids of huge sizes to one place to keep the price. There is a clear absence of market mechanisms. The collusion is purely for technical reasons.
If it is not a secret, where did the date for the charts come from?
The information is very interesting, thank you. When I look at it I start itching to do something like that. ;) Anyway, when this amazing period is over and CHF is untied, one should be ready. Maybe, the exchange rate will break down to the levels, where it has to be. And that is good for the directional traders. And maybe the volatility will increase, which is also good for shallow trading.
If it is not a secret, where did the date for the charts come from?
The information is very interesting, thank you. Looking at it makes you itch to do something like that. ;) Anyway, when this amazing period is over and CHF is untied, one should be ready. Maybe, the exchange rate will break down to the levels, where it has to be. And that is good for the directional traders. And maybe the volatility will increase, which is also good for shallow trading.
If it is not a secret, where did the date for the charts come from?
Moreover, even the flip side of diversification could have been reversed here - the market interconnectedness used in one place breaks down, which in chain breaks the interconnectedness in another. In other words, a chain reorganisation of the entire market is set in motion.
One of the ECN/STP brokers.
I have a picture like this.
I think they will just switch to eurids and the franc will die, along with the peg. Otherwise, what is the point of pegging?