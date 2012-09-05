Real work on MT5 NDD - page 12

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[Deleted]  
Karlson:
The point is that NDD is ECN+STP, not pure ECN.
It's either NDD or DD. Are you saying that an ECN broker is a DD?
 
220Volt:
Either NDD or DD there is no third option. Are you saying that an ECN broker is DD?

No of course not.

1.DD

2.NDD which is offered on MT5 by brokers (ECN+STP)

3.ECN.

[Deleted]  
Karlson:

No of course.

DD , NDD (ECN+STP) ,ECN.

Imho : DD or NDD (only says who the other party to the transaction is)

NDD can work under the scheme: STP, ECN+STP

 

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6538/page3#comment_183894

"Pure ECNs are exchanges. In Forex there are virtually no pure ECNs, there is an ECN/STP scheme where there is internal liquidity (ECN) and external liquidity (STP)".

That's why I am personally excited about MT5 certifications on exchanges.Waiting for SME.So far I found a mention on GBOT.

Реальная работа на МТ5 NDD
Реальная работа на МТ5 NDD
  • www.mql5.com
Хотел поинтересоваться мнением трейдера ,торгующего на реале по условиям NDD(Non Dealing Desk,Exchange-Market Execution).
[Deleted]  
Karlson:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6538/page3#comment_183894

"Pure ECNs are exchanges. In Forex there are virtually no pure ECNs, there is an ECN/STP scheme where there is internal liquidity (ECN) and external liquidity (STP)".

That's why I am personally excited about MT5 certifications on exchanges.Waiting for CME.So far I found a mention on GBOT.

Doesn't say anything, let's say there is a broker, he sends you quotes, you buy an asset from the broker himself - this is DD. Another broker pairs you with someone who wants to do the opposite transaction (whether ECN or STP) - NDD.
 
I am saying that at the moment forex brokers do not offer pure ECN, but only ECN+STP.
[Deleted]  
Karlson:
I am saying that at the moment forex brokers do not offer pure ECN, but only ECN+STP.
I misunderstood you. I don't like it either, it seems like a strange scheme, today I pestered the support about how it works, but they did not tell me anything useful. Nothing worse than a kitchen will happen to us ))
 
220Volt:
I misunderstood you. Yes, I don't like it either, it's a strange scheme, today I pestered the support team about how it works, but they didn't say anything sensible. Nothing worse than kitchen will happen to us ))).
With the growth of deposits and the introduction over time exchanges MT5 will happen ))))
[Deleted]  
Reread the ending, it seems hrenfx has it all together, there is an explanation of why pure ECN is only on the stock exchange, why forex ecn/stp is OK, so no more talking, bunt!!!
 
220Volt:
Re-read the ending, it seems that hrenfx has everything in order, there is an explanation of why pure ECN is only on the exchange, why forex ecn/stp is normal, in general I will not talk anymore, ban it!
A sword does not cut a guilty head. Besides, it's spring, amnesty, even "maniacs ;)" with a lifetime ban have been released ;)
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