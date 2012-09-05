Real work on MT5 NDD - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The point is that NDD is ECN+STP, not pure ECN.
Either NDD or DD there is no third option. Are you saying that an ECN broker is DD?
No of course not.
1.DD
2.NDD which is offered on MT5 by brokers (ECN+STP)
3.ECN.
No of course.
DD , NDD (ECN+STP) ,ECN.
Imho : DD or NDD (only says who the other party to the transaction is)
NDD can work under the scheme: STP, ECN+STP
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6538/page3#comment_183894
"Pure ECNs are exchanges. In Forex there are virtually no pure ECNs, there is an ECN/STP scheme where there is internal liquidity (ECN) and external liquidity (STP)".
That's why I am personally excited about MT5 certifications on exchanges.Waiting for SME.So far I found a mention on GBOT.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/6538/page3#comment_183894
"Pure ECNs are exchanges. In Forex there are virtually no pure ECNs, there is an ECN/STP scheme where there is internal liquidity (ECN) and external liquidity (STP)".
That's why I am personally excited about MT5 certifications on exchanges.Waiting for CME.So far I found a mention on GBOT.
I am saying that at the moment forex brokers do not offer pure ECN, but only ECN+STP.
I misunderstood you. Yes, I don't like it either, it's a strange scheme, today I pestered the support team about how it works, but they didn't say anything sensible. Nothing worse than kitchen will happen to us ))).
Re-read the ending, it seems that hrenfx has everything in order, there is an explanation of why pure ECN is only on the exchange, why forex ecn/stp is normal, in general I will not talk anymore, ban it!