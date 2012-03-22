How does MetaTrader 5 calculate profit? - page 8

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Hello gentlemen. I may be wrong, but from your conversation the conclusion bay eurusd+bay usdchf = bay eurchf. The point value in all pairs is almost the same. Is this correct, or not always?
 
220Volt 2012.03.20 16:53

This is how I see it:

  • We want to buy 1 lot of EURGBP
  • To do this, we take from our broker an amount equivalent to 100,000 EUR in GBP
  • We convert this amount in GBP to EUR at Ask price.
  • Time passes, we exit in GBP at Bid price
  • We incur a debt measured in GBP, so we pay it off
  • As a result, we either have enough to give and remain, or not enough
  • It is from the penultimate item depends on what price we will apply to the deposit (Bid or Ask)

ZS: waiting for stones )))

Yeah, well, now I see the logic (yours and Renate's logic). If we need to put GBP profit to deposit, we should sell GBPUSD.

The key issue here is whether we make a margin call in the currency of the deposit or in the currency of the base pair.

 
Urain:

Yeah, well, now I see the logic (yours and Renate's), if we need to transfer GBP profit to the deposit, we sell GBPUSD, but if we need to cover the deficit, we buy the missing funds from the deposit, for which we buy GBPUSD.

This variant of interpretation is clear. But it is not the only one. In practice the brokers (all together) give "virtual" exchange rates, while the real exchange takes place through the majors.

// In this case, the real exchange takes place through major.

I have drawn 2 conclusions for myself from the thread. Profitable:

(1) trade physically only on major (in case of virtual trading on crosses, if the total spread of the major is not higher than crosses spread. usually not more)

(2) keep the deposit in quid only, so as not to lose on additional conversions.

;)

 

Dear Renat,

I too have asked two simple questions. Would you be kind enough to answer them, please?

Вы твердите то, что всех других брокери, который  имеют собствени платформи, всех они не понимают трейдинг и работают напротив себя ?!?!

How serious can you say that?

If possible, please tell me who exactly explained this method of calculation to you. I would like to know the company's name, but not a specific person, of course.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Состояние клиентского терминала - Документация по MQL5
 
Manov:

Dear Renat,

I too have asked two simple questions. Would you be kind enough to answer them, please?

Unfortunately, you have consumed too much of my time by claiming a calculation error. I hope you have understood the reason for your misconceptions.

I am not going to waste any more time on this issue.

[Deleted]  

And Manov is right, indeed some unhealthy scheme turns out, now I will try to argue. Just one question, Renat, please tell me if this is how MT5 works:

*Deposit currency USD
*We want to buy 1 lot of EURGBP
*For this we take from the broker an amount equivalent to 100 000 EUR in GBP
*Transform the amount in GBP to EUR at Ask price
*Time passes, we come out in GBP at Bid price
*We have a debt in GBP and we pay it off
*As a result we either have enough to give and remain or we don't have enough
*It is the penultimate item that determines at which price we call the deposit (Bid or Ask).

?

[Deleted]  

Consider two cases (in both cases the objective is to sell 250 GBP units):

Given:

Case #1 (this is how MT works now (my suggestion))

  • We borrow 250 GBP from our broker and use them to buy EUR at Ask 2. We end up with 125 EUR.
  • Sell 125 EUR for GBP at Bid 1. In all, we have 125 GBP.
  • 125 GBP is used to settle the debt to the broker, but this is not enough and we have to return another 125 GBP.
  • To do this, we buy GBP for USD at Ask 2. On this transaction we spend 250 USD.
  • Final result is minus 250 USD.

Case #2 (Let's assume the situation where we don't borrow GBP, but use USD only from the deposit)

  • Buy GBP for USD at Ask 2 for 500 Usd, we get 250 GBP.
  • Buy EUR at 250 GBP at Ask 2, get 125 EUR
  • Sell GBP at Bid 1 for 125 EUR, get 125 GBP
  • Sell GBP 125 GBP to USD at Bid 1, we get 125 Usd
  • Total (500 - 125) minus 375 USD
[Deleted]  
And if I am a MT5 account holder without leverage, will I still be borrowing on crosses? What is the point of leverage then? If I don't borrow and the money will go by the second method, then we may conclude that the leverage influences the results.) So something is wrong.
 
220Volt 2012.03.20 21:55
And if I'm an MT5 account holder without leverage, I will still borrow during operations with crosses? What then is the sense of having a leverage? If I don't borrow and the money will go the second way, then I guess the results are influenced by the size of leverage. There is something wrong in general.

Just in the first scheme, leverage makes no difference, because when you exit a position, the flies are separate and the cutlets are separate.

But in the second case all funds are recalculated at exit through the rate, and then the balance is accrued, so at such a difference between bid and ask such a loss.

So in general Renat is right, the first scheme is more profitable for a trader, DT does not lose anything (since in the second scheme the trader's loss is not the profit of DT but the market profit) and so the first scheme deprives the market (if I may say so) of double taxation.

[Deleted]  

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In the first scheme leverage makes no difference, because when you exit a position, the flies are separate and the cutlets are separate.

But in the second case, all funds are recalculated through the exchange rate, and then the balance is accrued, so with such a difference between bid and ask such a loss.

In general, Renat is right, the first scheme is more profitable for trader.
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But then the essence of leverage is lost, we will always be borrowing the whole amount from the broker, it kind of makes me uneasy.

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