Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 943
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So it shouldn't happen on a real account?
Guaranteed, it won't happen on a real account. Read the thread and everything will fall into place.
i want to buy a paid signal, but my terminal has it on the site and not in my mt5 terminal! What should i do?
The terminal has stricter conditions for signal selection: the signals are selected based on maximum matching of the Provider's and Subscriber's trading account parameters. You can always search for the signal directly from the terminal (search window at the top right) - this is the most reliable way.
You MUST complete Community tab before making deposit.
Guaranteed, it won't happen in the real world. Read the thread, everything will fall into place.
Thank you very much!!!
How do you know from an EA that it is in the tester and withdraw when the test is over?
Started a custom symbol. Opened the window with the custom symbol.
I don't need quotes here. The window will be used to display technical information and settings panel.
In the window - "Waiting for update". I manually display graphical objects in the window. The objects in the window are there, but they are not displayed, including those that are bound to pixels.
Question: What is the minimum amount of work to be able to display data and graphical objects in the window?
CustomSymbolDelete
Deletes a custom symbol with the specified name.
boolCustomSymbolDelete(
const stringsymbol_name//user character name
);
Parameters
symbol
[Custom symbol name. Must not match a name of an already existing symbol.
---------------
What does this mean ?
Is a custom symbol considered non-existent? What do you mean existing? If there is a chart open on it, is that enough to consider that the custom symbol exists?
Hello, Could you please advise me if I set my EA to, for example, 10 currency pairs?
Can you set the maximum number of pairs on which you can open?
In other words, if advisor is set on 10 charts of different pairs and in the settings it is said that the maximum number of pairs - 5.
And the EA will work only on the first 5 pairs and the other 5 pairs will be ignored?
In general, this is possible?