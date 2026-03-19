Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1278

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Kira27:

(dc)) The last answers to questions helped a lot in understanding of the SB device.

variable -- *position. It is marked red. Is it just a variable with this name or does * mean something? It is compiled this trailing and includes #include

And there is no such variable in any of them. Where does it come from, it was declared somewhere?) Next, by the way, it is no less interesting, what is it -- double &sl ???

Readfunctions for starters. There about variables in function declaration.

And also insert the code correctly with the button Code

 

Can you please tell me what the problem could be? I put an EA on a chart, it won't go in, the Expert Advisor writes this:

2021.01.24 22:11:44.019 Nova V6 (EURUSD,H1) cannot load custom indicator 'Standard Deviation smoothing' [4802]
2021.01.24 22:11:44.020 Nova V6 (EURUSD,H1) Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol EURUSD/PERIOD_H1, error code 4802



In the log, this:

2021.01.24 22:18:04.506 Experts expert Nova V6 (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
2021.01.24 22:18:07.274 Experts initializing of Nova V6 (EURUSD,H1) failed with code 1
2021.01.24 22:18:07.288 Experts expert Nova V6 (EURUSD,H1) removed
Standard Deviation - Трендовые индикаторы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Standard Deviation - Трендовые индикаторы - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Технический Индикатор Стандартное отклонение (Standard Deviation, StdDev) измеряет волатильность рынка. Этот индикатор характеризует размер...
 
pit84:

Can you please tell me what the problem could be? I put an EA on a chart, it won't go in, the Expert Advisor writes this:



In my journal, it says this:

There is no'Standard Deviation smoothing' indicator in the 'indicator' folder

 
pit84:

Can you please tell me what the problem could be? I put an EA on a chart, it won't go in, the Expert Advisor writes this:



In the log, it says this:

No custom indicator indicator.

 

The most interesting thing is that there is an indicator and it can be placed on a chart without any problems, but the Expert Advisor does not want to

 
pit84:

The most interesting thing is that there is an indicator and it goes to the chart without any problems, but the EA does not want to

Read carefully: in the place where you indicate there is no indicator.

Insert your MQL5 code using the Code button and paste a screenshot from Windows Explorer - to prove the presence of the indicator.
 
BillionerClub:

Not far from the cash register, from the walk, same error, tell me what the error is in the code ?

All the telepaths are on holiday. Unfortunately there is no one to read your thoughts.

[Deleted]  
BillionerClub:

Not far from the cash register, from going, same error, tell me what is the error in the code ?

From, far, from, going to, saying, going to, with - HZ )))))))))))

 
Vladimir Karputov:

All the telepaths are on holiday. Unfortunately there is no one to read your thoughts.

Basically I am looking for bugs in my code myself, but since it is discussed here, I decided to give it to you, maybe it is discussed too, maybe my code will be solved too

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                 Standard Deviation smoothing.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                                           http://wmua.ru/slesar/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2018, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "http://wmua.ru/slesar/"
#property version   "1.000"
#include <MovingAverages.mqh>
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- the iStdDev plot
#property indicator_label1  "StdDev smoothing"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrGreenYellow
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
//--- input parameters 
input int                  Inp_StdDev_ma_period    = 20;          // period of averaging
input int                  Inp_StdDev_ma_shift     = 0;           // shift
input ENUM_MA_METHOD       Inp_StdDev_ma_method    = MODE_SMA;    // type of smoothing
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_StdDev_applied_price= PRICE_CLOSE; // type of price
//--- indicator buffer 
double StdDevBuffer[];
double StdDevBufferTemp[];
int    handle_iStdDev;        // variable for storing the handle_iStdDev of the iStdDev indicator 
string short_name;            // name of the indicator on a chart 
int    bars_calculated=0;     // we will keep the number of values in the Standard Deviation indicator 
int    m_weightsum;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnInit()
  {
   m_weightsum=0;
//--- assignment of array to indicator buffer 
   SetIndexBuffer(0,StdDevBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,StdDevBufferTemp,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
//--- set shift 
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_SHIFT,Inp_StdDev_ma_shift);
//--- create handle_iStdDev of the indicator iStdDev   
   handle_iStdDev=iStdDev(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_StdDev_ma_period,
                          Inp_StdDev_ma_shift,Inp_StdDev_ma_method,Inp_StdDev_applied_price);
//--- if the handle_iStdDev is not created 
   if(handle_iStdDev==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle_iStdDev of the iStdDev indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early 
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- show the symbol/timeframe the Standard Deviation indicator is calculated for 
   short_name=StringFormat("StdDev smoothing(%d)",Inp_StdDev_ma_period);
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
//--- normal initialization of the indicator   
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//--- number of values copied from the iStdDev indicator 
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator 
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle_iStdDev);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iStdDev indicator changed 
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history) 
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the iStdDevBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iStdDev indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything  
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers 
      if(calculated>rates_total)
         values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else
         values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate() 
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added 
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the array with values of the Standard Deviation indicator 
//--- if FillArrayFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation 
   if(!FillArrayFromBuffer(StdDevBufferTemp,Inp_StdDev_ma_shift,handle_iStdDev,values_to_copy))
      return(0);
   if(prev_calculated==0)
      for(int i=0;i<Inp_StdDev_ma_period-1;i++)
         StdDevBufferTemp[i]=0.0;
   switch(Inp_StdDev_ma_method)
     {
      case  MODE_SMA:
         SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,3,StdDevBufferTemp,StdDevBuffer);
         break;
      case  MODE_EMA:
         ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,3,StdDevBufferTemp,StdDevBuffer);
         break;
      case  MODE_SMMA:
         SmoothedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,3,StdDevBufferTemp,StdDevBuffer);
         break;
      default:
         LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,9,StdDevBufferTemp,StdDevBuffer,m_weightsum);
         break;
     }
//--- memorize the number of values in the Standard Deviation indicator 
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- return the prev_calculated value for the next call 
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iStdDev indicator             | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool FillArrayFromBuffer(double &std_buffer[],  // indicator buffer of the Standard Deviation line 
                         int std_shift,         // shift of the Standard Deviation line 
                         int ind_handle,        // handle_iStdDev of the iStdDev indicator 
                         int amount             // number of copied values 
                         )
  {
//--- reset error code 
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iStdDevBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index 
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,-std_shift,amount,std_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code 
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iStdDev indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated 
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine 
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Indicator deinitialization function                              | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear the chart after deleting the indicator 
   Comment("");
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Vladimir Karputov:

Read carefully: where you point out there is no indicator.

Insert your MQL5 code using the button and paste a screenshot from Windows Explorer - to prove the presence of the indicator.
Files:
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