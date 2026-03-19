Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1278
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
(dc)) The last answers to questions helped a lot in understanding of the SB device.
variable -- *position. It is marked red. Is it just a variable with this name or does * mean something? It is compiled this trailing and includes #include
And there is no such variable in any of them. Where does it come from, it was declared somewhere?) Next, by the way, it is no less interesting, what is it -- double &sl ???
Readfunctions for starters. There about variables in function declaration.
And also insert the code correctly with the button
Can you please tell me what the problem could be? I put an EA on a chart, it won't go in, the Expert Advisor writes this:
In the log, this:
Can you please tell me what the problem could be? I put an EA on a chart, it won't go in, the Expert Advisor writes this:
In my journal, it says this:
There is no'Standard Deviation smoothing' indicator in the 'indicator' folder
Can you please tell me what the problem could be? I put an EA on a chart, it won't go in, the Expert Advisor writes this:
In the log, it says this:
No custom indicator indicator.
The most interesting thing is that there is an indicator and it can be placed on a chart without any problems, but the Expert Advisor does not want to
The most interesting thing is that there is an indicator and it goes to the chart without any problems, but the EA does not want to
Read carefully: in the place where you indicate there is no indicator.Insert your MQL5 code using the button and paste a screenshot from Windows Explorer - to prove the presence of the indicator.
Not far from the cash register, from the walk, same error, tell me what the error is in the code ?
All the telepaths are on holiday. Unfortunately there is no one to read your thoughts.
Not far from the cash register, from going, same error, tell me what is the error in the code ?
From, far, from, going to, saying, going to, with - HZ )))))))))))
All the telepaths are on holiday. Unfortunately there is no one to read your thoughts.
Basically I am looking for bugs in my code myself, but since it is discussed here, I decided to give it to you, maybe it is discussed too, maybe my code will be solved too
Read carefully: where you point out there is no indicator.Insert your MQL5 code using the button and paste a screenshot from Windows Explorer - to prove the presence of the indicator.