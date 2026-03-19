Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 940
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It won't work here - he doesn't use smartphones and other new gadgets - there's a phone from Smolny...
There's at least one like-minded person here. I, too, ignore all these gadgets and social media. Except there's no phone from the Kremlin...
I'm sick of the requotes.
What is wrong with this code? I don't even get the result of an order execution check.
I just get a table with a requote, that's all.
I'm sick of the requotes.
What is wrong with this code? I don't even get the result of an order execution check.
I just get a table with a requote and that's all.
You should paste thePrintResultTrade resultas a code. Not in the form of a picture but in the form of a code.
This is the expert writing. Please note he does not write the result of the test
And this is what the log says.
Server methaquotes demo
This is written by an expert. Please note he does not write the result of the test
And this is what the log says.
Server methaqvotes demo
Insert thePrintResultTraderesultas a code. Not as a picture, but as a code.
Or youdon't get toPrintResultTrade at alland get thrown out first?
Is it ? If not then tell me what you mean.
This is the expert writing. Please note he does not write the result of the test
And this is what the log says.
Server methaquotes demo.
Why did you have to cut the code? Example of opening function inParabolic SAR EA code
Is it ? If not then tell me what you mean.
You threw out check step #3 from the code.
Insert the result ofPrintResultTrade as code. Not as a picture, but as a code.
Or youdon't get toPrintResultTrade and get thrown out earlier?
Exactly, if the order is executed, your print will look like this
If there is a requote, the Expert Advisor remains silent.
And I am left with an unfilled order
Exactly, if the order is executed, the print will look like this
If a requote, the Expert Advisor will be silent like a fish.
And I am left with an unfilled order.
In my post#9397, I gave an example of a function. I did not cut it. There is an example inParabolic SAR EA