Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 942
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Clearly yes, so by default, for all
All what? There is no all. There is a current SYMBOL.
The word Symbols is wrong here. Look carefully at the screenshot:
Where do you see "Symbols" here?
What I meant was this. What prevents you from continuing and adding used pairs?
I told you three times that MQL5 Wizard gives ONE symbol, but you are not listening. That leaves the most effective way: try it yourself.
Added: OK, I'll ease the pain of choosing
Let's generate an EA for the "QWERTY" symbol. See in sequence:
generated expert,OnInit()
next, look where the code leads,CExpert::Init
and see that on almost the first check it will throw out on error becausethe symbol is not equal to the current symbol.
Now we generate the same Expert Advisor, but leave the default "current" in the symbol field.
We see that in the generated Expert Advisor,OnInit()
Symbol() has been substituted.
Conclusion: MQL5 Wizard generates Expert Advisors only for the current symbol.
Experienced speculators and algotraders, please advise a novice trader why quotes from MOEX forts are different from broker quotes (specifically from BX and Open).
My forex quotes on demo accounts of forex and discovery show huge spikes of 3, 4 or more percents and on MOEX no spikes at all. Why is it so? Is there a broker that will provide normal quotes?
The photo shows an example from RTS
If there is a signal for the next trade , how to make a function that would open a specified number of trades after the first open but not closed trade ,
You need to put punctuation marks first :)
Experienced speculators and algotraders, please advise a novice trader why quotes from MOEX forts are different from broker quotes (specifically from bx and opening).
My forex quotes on demo accounts of forex and discovery show huge spikes of 3, 4 or more percents and on MOEX no spikes at all. Why is it so? Is there a broker that will provide normal quotes?
The photo shows an example from RTS.
The thing is that quotes are paid in real time if streamed, but what prevents you from opening a real account?It is better to test stock trading on a real account, this will allow you to take into account the availability of the stack and assess the liquidity of the instrument.
You need to put punctuation marks first :)
The thing is, the quotes are paid in real time if they are broadcast, but what prevents you from opening a real account?It is better to test stock trading on a real account, this will allow you to take into account the presence of the stack and assess the liquidity of the instrument. By
So there should be no such thing in a real account?