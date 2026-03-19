Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 942

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Sprut112:
Clearly yes, so by default, for all

All what? There is no all. There is a current SYMBOL.

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

The word Symbols is wrong here. Look carefully at the screenshot:

Where do you see "Symbols" here?

I meant this. What prevents you from going on and adding the pairs used?
 
Sprut112:
What I meant was this. What prevents you from continuing and adding used pairs?

I told you three times that MQL5 Wizard gives ONE symbol, but you are not listening. That leaves the most effective way: try it yourself.


Added: OK, I'll ease the pain of choosing


Let's generate an EA for the "QWERTY" symbol. See in sequence:

generated expert,OnInit()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization function of the expert                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initializing expert
   if(!ExtExpert.Init("QWERTY",Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
     {

next, look where the code leads,CExpert::Init

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization and checking for input parameters                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CExpert::Init(string symbol,ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,bool every_tick,ulong magic)
  {
//--- returns false if the EA is initialized on a symbol/timeframe different from the current one
   if(symbol!=Symbol() || period!=Period())
     {
      PrintFormat(__FUNCTION__+": wrong symbol or timeframe (must be %s:%s)",symbol,EnumToString(period));
      return(false);
     }

and see that on almost the first check it will throw out on error becausethe symbol is not equal to the current symbol.


Now we generate the same Expert Advisor, but leave the default "current" in the symbol field.

We see that in the generated Expert Advisor,OnInit()

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization function of the expert                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- Initializing expert
   if(!ExtExpert.Init(Symbol(),Period(),Expert_EveryTick,Expert_MagicNumber))
     {

Symbol() has been substituted.


Conclusion: MQL5 Wizard generates Expert Advisors only for the current symbol.

 
simply put, Sprut multicurrency in the generator cannot be generated
 

Experienced speculators and algotraders, please advise a novice trader why quotes from MOEX forts are different from broker quotes (specifically from BX and Open).

My forex quotes on demo accounts of forex and discovery show huge spikes of 3, 4 or more percents and on MOEX no spikes at all. Why is it so? Is there a broker that will provide normal quotes?

The photo shows an example from RTS


 
If there is a signal for the next trade , how can I make a function that would open a specified number of trades after the first open but not closed trade ,
 
Лауреат:
If there is a signal for the next trade , how to make a function that would open a specified number of trades after the first open but not closed trade ,

You need to put punctuation marks first :)

 
TaywinLannister:

Experienced speculators and algotraders, please advise a novice trader why quotes from MOEX forts are different from broker quotes (specifically from bx and opening).

My forex quotes on demo accounts of forex and discovery show huge spikes of 3, 4 or more percents and on MOEX no spikes at all. Why is it so? Is there a broker that will provide normal quotes?

The photo shows an example from RTS.


The thing is that quotes are paid in real time if streamed, but what prevents you from opening a real account?

It is better to test stock trading on a real account, this will allow you to take into account the availability of the stack and assess the liquidity of the instrument.
 
Vladimir Karputov:

You need to put punctuation marks first :)

Well, there's a comma at the end. :)
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin:

The thing is, the quotes are paid in real time if they are broadcast, but what prevents you from opening a real account?

It is better to test stock trading on a real account, this will allow you to take into account the presence of the stack and assess the liquidity of the instrument. By

So there should be no such thing in a real account?

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