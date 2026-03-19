Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1261
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Start the debugger, put a breakpoint on the type variable. I draw a triangle (Insert - Objects - Shapes - Triangle) on the chart. Press Delete, triangle is removed. I catch an event, type in above code is always 0. type_str, respectively, is OBJ_VLINE (first value in enumeration).
The same code returns OBJ_TRIANGLE as the correct object type when a graphic object's properties are changed or dragged.
Output. The deletion of a graphical object fails to return the object type in OnChartEvent.
I want to sell processor time,
read well everything there was (hopefully), downloaded and installed Meta Tester 5 Agets Manager, started it up,
In Service four Agents marked with ports, status stopped, no "Add", doesn't want to and the Cloud is empty...
In MQL5 Cloud Network I checked " Sell agent's power via MQL5.community account" and filled in the account name.
What do I do next, how do I set up selling CPU time?
Please clarify my confusion ?
THANK YOU.
I want to sell processor time,
read well everything there was (hopefully), downloaded and installed Meta Tester 5 Agets Manager, started it up,
In Service four Agents marked with ports, status stopped, no "Add", doesn't want to and the Cloud is empty...
In MQL5 Cloud Network I checked " Sell agent's power via MQL5.community account" and filled in the account name.
What do I do next, how do I set up selling CPU time?
Please clarify my confusion ?
THANK YOU.
Read what agents write in their log files.
Also access is denied to those with 32 bit OS and little memory per agent (I think if less than 2GB per agent). It also needs to be a real PC and not a virtual one.
Read what agents write in their log files.
Also, access is denied to those with a 32 bit operating system and little memory per agent (I think if less than 2 GB per agent). It must be a real PC, not a virtual one.
Operating system Win10, 64 bit, 16 gig of memory, somehow by itself, automatically appeared connections in Agents Manager, in the Cloud connected all four, State running, Passes one by one all four, State running all four, in Traffic marked inputs and outputs, in Review passed four tests in one minute. But on MQL5.community account the list of agents is empty...
What else do I need to start selling ? I have not found any Agent's Log files yet. I do not want to buy but to sell, I want to let them use and pay...
THANK YOU.
Win10 operating system, 64 bit, 16 gig of memory, somehow by itself, automatically, connections appeared in Agents Manager, in the Cloud all four are connected, Status is running, Passes one by one all four, Status is running all four, in Traffic the inputs and outputs are marked, in Review four tests were passed in one minute. But on MQL5.community account the list of agents is empty...
What else do I need to start selling ? I have not found any agent log files yet.
THANK YOU.
1. agents info in profile is displayed with a delay.
2. How to check if login is correct:
... If the login is correct - you should be taken to your profile after clicking on it.
3. Where to view logs: Go to the installation folder of MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and then to the Tester folder and to one of the folders Agent-XXXX
1. the agent information in the profile is displayed with a delay.
2. How to check if the login is correct:
... If the login is correct - you should be taken to your profile after clicking on it.
3. Where to view logs: Go to the installation folder of MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and then to the folder Tester and to one of the folders Agent-XXXX
I got to Profile clearly, Agent List is empty, I can't find Tester folder...
Got into Profile clearly, Agent list is empty, can't find the Tester folder...
Find installation folder. Any luck finding it?
Find the installation folder. Any luck finding it?
...Not yet. Started the installation again looking for the installation folder, then removed it.
...Not yet. Started the installation again looking for the installation folder, then removed it.
Two steps - how to find the installation folder:
step 1:
and step 2:
Two steps - how to find the installation folder:
step 1:
and step 2:
not quite sure what I have done, but hope for your clarification further ?