Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 870
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I don't think it's about the code at all. Here is my PERIOD_CURRENT
Indeed, not in the code) inattention!
Thank you.
Folks, how to get from datetime variable Input1=D'2018.05.25 06:12:18'; the number of seconds elapsed since 1970 in format (example 458855556, etc.)
Convert to long:
Convert to long:
How do you get this into Comment(), can you give me a code example?
Can you be more specific?
How do you get this into Comment(), can you give me a code example?
You can:
Result:
You can:
Result:
You can:
Result:
Do these comparisons work well?
Can I download the whole MQL5 Hand book in one file?
MQL5 Handbook->.
MQL5 Handbook->.