Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 869
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It works. ))
And what a clever forum engine... You provided the link yourself where there are full instructions on how to paste the code.
And really... why strive to be better...
Count how much extra code is written in these functions and how much code you write by calling these self-written functions.
I strive to be better at trading, and I need coding to move towards that goal.
If the difference will be 0.1 second at the end of the year, is there any point in bothering?
Can you show me how to make this code without functions and speed it up?
I am striving to be better at trading, and I need coding to move towards that goal.
If the difference will be 0.1 second at the end of the year, is there any point in bothering?
Can you show me how to make this code without functions and speed it up?
That's how you have it all written. Only it's all wrapped under mql4. Can't you do without such a wrapper?
And this is
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing
FAQ from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
Aleksey Vyazmikin, 2018.05.24 12:30
All collected by bits and pieces, but the main body of similar functions I took originally from here, really don't know what's left of it.
It's just quiet awful.... What's this all about???
It's not really a course. Sorry, no more criticism.
That's how you have it all written. Only it's all wrapped in mql4. Can't you do without such a wrapper?
And this...
is just plain awful... What's this all about?
And in general it's not the courses here. Sorry, no more criticism.
Well, since there's no desire to show how to do it better for beginners...
I don't see the horror, in MT4 the time period is often designated by digits divisible by minutes, which is not logical to do in MT5, but it allows easier porting of code.
Well, since there's no desire to show the best way for beginners...
I don't see the horror, in MT4 the time period is often denoted by numbers divisible by minutes, which is not logical to do already in MT5, but makes it easier to port the code.
Why would you translate it into number of minutes and then put it back?
Is 16408 more understandable than PERIOD_D1 or 49153 more understandable than PERIOD_MN1?
Hello, in the EA I want to know the current value of ATR from the high period of the chart. An integer value.
Where is the error?
Hello, in the EA I want to know the current value of ATR from the high period of the chart. An integer value.
Where is the error?
What does it say? What is it saying?
What does it say? What's he swearing about?
It's not, it's lying. The indicator on the high shows "8", but the advisor says "6" in the commentary
It doesn't swear, it lies. The indicator on the high shows "8", but in the comment the EA says "6".
I have run your EA on a period of 5 minutes, period ATR 14, time frame ATR - 1 hour. Everything is showing evenly, both in the comments and on the chart.
It's lying on my current one too, with ATRtimeframe=PERIOD_CURRENT
I don't think it's about the code at all. Here's my PERIOD_CURRENT