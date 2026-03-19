Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 777
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Can you write a kernel for OpenCL? I know of only one person here who claims to use OpenCL to optimise on the fly - while the EA is running. I am not aware of any other examples.
I would like to take a look at them myself. Even asked to release an article on the subject, but the administration does not know how to apply it to real trading.
it's just amazing, support for opencl has been around for 5 years and no concrete working examples for trades or articles... well if the developers themselves don't know how to apply it, then let's focus on cloud optimisation
Please help!
I am remaking the indicator, here is the code for drawing
Style#propertyindicator_style2STYLE_DOT; - does not draw on the chart at all
Style#propertyindicator_style2STYLE_SOLID; - draws on the chart inSTYLE_DOT
What is this anomaly, or my hands are wrong?
What is the best way to calculate the moving average from the graphical array - here or in the indicator?
Are there any ready-made functions or libraries recommended by developers?
What is the best way to calculate the moving average from the graphical array - here or in the indicator?
Maybe there are some ready-made functions or libraries recommended by developers?
Or even a simple variant - to draw MA in the basement from iMA - I get nothing :(
I'm calling via function
But, it's not right - inside out...
With the wizard made a call inside out to MA_TF(rates_total-i) - seems to have helped, but I look at the history and sometimes there is a discrepancy with the built-in indicator (even with normalisation removed), can this be the case?
And, how to make the indicator output decimal values?
What is the best way to calculate the moving average from the graphical array - here or in the indicator?
Are there any ready-made functions or libraries recommended by developers?
There's MovingAverages.mqh in the Include folder...
Thanks, I didn't know, but can I see an example of where to work with it?
Thanks, I didn't know, but can I see an example of where to work with it?
Alexey, is the search not working anymore?
There is a file search on the top right. You adjust the search area by clicking on the gear.
And here's the result.
Alexei, is the search no longer working?
There is a file search on the top right. You adjust the search area by clicking on the gear.
and here's the result.
Indeed, why not search your own - thanks!