Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 778
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I have a question about indicator, I need to read from the selected timeframe data of two symbols and make calculations.
I don't know how to tell the indicator with which time series to work. I read the help forOnCalculate and don't see any answer there :(((
How do I place my investment password correctly and where? How to do it more conveniently in one click?
Hello all. I didn't think I'd be able to figure it out, but I decided to use it and got stuck. I have an indicator that has a buffer ranging from 0-20 and the indicator itself is calculated in the quotes window. I want to see the values of this buffer, I need to call this buffer in another indicator and display it in data window, not in the quotes window. Who knows another method, I would be grateful.
But since we can say it's the first indicator which I started to write in MKUL5, I'm stuck. I want to ask why I received warning and the indicator doesn`t want to show even one stat value. It does not draw. Thanks in advance!!!!
I have a question about indicator, I need to read from the selected timeframe data of two symbols and make calculations.
I dont know how to tell the indicator with which time series to work. I read the help for OnCalculate and i dont see any answer there :(((
It is not there
ChartPeriod()
Hello all. I didn't think I'd be able to figure it out, but I decided to use it and got stuck. I have an indicator that has a buffer ranging from 0-20 and the indicator itself is calculated in the quotes window. I want to see the values of this buffer, I need to call this buffer in another indicator and display it in data window, not in the quotes window. Who knows another method, I would be grateful.
But since we can say it's the first indicator which I started to write in MKUL5, I'm stuck. I want to ask why I received warning and the indicator doesn`t want to show even one stat value. It does not draw. Thanks in advance!!!!
.ex5 is useless to anyone, if you want help, publish the source code
How do I place my investment password correctly and where? How to do it more conveniently in one click?
Passwords cannot be managed programmatically
understood, thank you.
another question to the community, are there any working examples of opencl ? not spherical drawing graphs and calculating pi number but for example we have a farm of video cards with several hundred processors, how to run optimisation tester runs on each video card processor ? is that even possible ?
ocl will only work when optimised on a local machine
Hello all. I didn't think I'd be able to figure it out, but I decided to use it and got stuck. I have an indicator that has a buffer ranging from 0-20 and the indicator itself is calculated in the quotes window. I want to see the values of this buffer, I need to call this buffer in another indicator and display it in data window, not in the quotes window. Who knows another method, I would be grateful.
But since we can say it's the first indicator which I started to write in MKUL5, I'm stuck. I want to ask why I received warning and the indicator doesn`t want to show even one stat value. It does not draw. Thanks in advance!!!!
I need an editable mq5 code.
Dear colleagues, has anyone encountered (I think there is a bug)
There are three nitrators,
The first one is on the chart
The second PULSE receives data from the first one through the icustom, converts it and draws it correctly.
The third PULSE SWING gets data from the second one through the icustom, but , all draws well , only problem is on bars [-2] , at all timeframes ,
It can be seen in the picture. All three indicators should be in line, but the third indicator for some reason makes a jump on [-2] bar, although I have prescribed equality on each subsequent bar
Pulse_Swing [bar] = Pulse_Swing [bar-1]
and it holds except for bar [-2] . I have checked all the formulas, but they do not seem to be the problem. Maybe the array needs to be formatted or a property needs to be written. К
Dear colleagues, has anyone encountered (I think there is a bug)
There are three nitrators,
The first one is on the chart
The second PULSE receives data from the first one through the icustom, converts it and draws it correctly.
The third PULSE SWING gets data from the second one through the icustom, but , all draws well , only problem is on bars [-2] , at all timeframes ,
It can be seen in the picture. All three indicators should be in line, but the third indicator for some reason makes a jump on [-2] bar, although I have prescribed equality on each subsequent bar
Pulse_Swing [bar] = Pulse_Swing [bar-1]
and it is respected except for bar [-2] . I have checked all formulas, but it seems to me that they are not the problem. Maybe the array needs to be formatted or a property needs to be written. К