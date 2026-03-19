Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 773
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thank you.
Just registered, don't know how the forum functions yet.
I don't understand WinAPI, what's wrong here?
let me see your efforts in the form of a script
I have it as a function in my EA, here is the beginning of the code
this is the function itself
The rest of the EA works fine, the variables that are in the function are not used anywhere else in the code.
Terminal crashes on lineSetClipboardData( CF_UNICODETEXT, hMem );// Passing memory with string to the buffer
I get it, I stand corrected.)
let me see your efforts as a script
I have it as a function in my EA, here is the beginning of the code
this is the function itself
The rest of the EA works fine, the variables that are in the function are not used anywhere else in the code.
Terminal crashes on lineSetClipboardData( CF_UNICODETEXT, hMem );// Passing memory with string to the buffer
I found this script, which supposedly reads the buffer and outputs the value in the terminal window - it doesn't work either.
Although it doesn't kill terminal, it doesn't output anything in the window either.
It's a mystery with buffer, I'll limit outputting data to Alert for now, I can copy data from it with ctrl+c, though I wanted to avoid "manual" actions.
That example was for MT4, so it didn't take into account digit capacity.
Here is one for all platforms:
That example was for MT4, so it didn't take into account digit capacity.
Here is one for all platforms:
I got suspicious about capacity, especially when I looked at the second script reading the buffer.
That's the only way to fix it, I would have figured out at least a month later)).
Thank you very much, you saved me a lot of time).
Immediately integrate it into EA)
Please help me to rewrite code on MT5 - I am not good at orders :(
When compiling the code errors:
'SELECT_BY_POS' - undeclared identifier KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 257 33
'MODE_HISTORY' - undeclared identifier KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 257 47
'OrderSelect' - wrong parameters count KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 257 13
'OrderType' - function not defined KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 259 60
'OrderCloseTime' - function not defined KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 261 19
'OrderProfit' - function not defined KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 265 42
Please help me to rewrite code on MT5 - I am not good at orders :(
When compiling the code errors:
'SELECT_BY_POS' - undeclared identifier KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 257 33
'MODE_HISTORY' - undeclared identifier KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 257 47
'OrderSelect' - wrong parameters count KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 257 13
'OrderType' - function not defined KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 259 60
'OrderCloseTime' - function not defined KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 261 19
'OrderProfit' - function not defined KamikadzeStatistics.mqh 265 42
What is this? I am not a good judge of MQL4. If you tell me what I need, I will be able to write everything in MQL5.
Is it something to do with history profit/loss calculation?