Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 7
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Can an EA written in MQL4 be offered for sale in MQL5 Market and sell it for credits?
Doesn't anyone know why there is such a difference between the chart and the log? In the end the result is the same - the entire chart is painted with arrows as if I was actively buying and selling. In the log of the tester 1 deal is written (this is correct) but when I close the tester and look at all statistics it says 79 deals at all and so on. What the fuck, how to work ? why i can not make only 1 transaction ?
Judging by the screenshot, you are testing on Alfa forex data. You didn't specify this point, not everyone can guess.
This broker has enabled swap accrual through over-opening at midnight. Thus, every night there is an automatic closing of the position and reopening anew.
By the way, this mode is easy to detect in the reports, look at the distribution chart of entries by day of the week and by hour. You will see the opening on Saturday and the distribution peak at 00:00.
Judging by the screenshot, you are testing on Alfa forex data. You didn't specify this point, not everyone can guess.
This broker has enabled swap accrual through over-opening at midnight. Thus, every night there is an automatic closing of the position and reopening anew.
By the way, this mode is easy to detect in the reports, look at the distribution chart of entries by day of the week and by hour. You will see the opening on Saturday and the distribution peak at 00:00.
Yes, thank you. If I had known this point was important. I trade at work via another broker and it is not present there.
I have two more questions.
1. Market Watch window, currency specification tab has a stop level. For instance, for EURUSD I have 60. It means this is the minimum distance from the current price for a stop (I hope I got it right) How can I get this parameter programmatically?
2. Is it possible to call the optimization directly from the EA, making it self-optimizing, or the optimization module has to be completely written myself?
I thank you in advance.
Yes, thank you. If I had known this point was important. It's just that at work I trade through another broker and there's no such thing there.
Two more questions came up.
1. Market Watch window, currency specification tab has a stop level. For instance, for EURUSD I have 60. It means this is the minimum distance from the current price for a stop (I hope I got it right) How can I get this parameter programmatically?
2. Is it possible to call the optimization directly from the EA, making it self-optimizing, or the optimization module has to be completely written myself?
I thank you in advance.
No, you cannot call the optimization from the EA.
No, you cannot call the optimisation from the EA.
Thank you.
When an EA is active, the context menu appears on the right button, which contains an item - list of EAs, which indirectly hints at the possible inclusion of several EAs on the chart at the same time. But if you add a second EA, it will replace the first one. How to bypass this limitation and is it possible ?
I have one EA that directly trades and another one which plots horizontal lines. They do not run simultaneously. Or it may be simpler to combine them into one or convert the EA which only draws the area to an indicator ?
Thank you.
When an EA is active, the context menu appears on the right button, which contains an item - list of EAs, which indirectly hints at the possible inclusion of several EAs on the chart at the same time. But if you add a second EA, it will replace the first one. How to bypass this limitation and is it possible ?
I have one EA that directly trades and another one which plots horizontal lines. They do not run simultaneously. Or it may be simpler to combine them into one or make the EA only marking area an indicator ?
The context menu shows all EAs running in the terminal, it is a common list of EAs and scripts for all charts,
As opposed to indicators which have a separate list for each chart .
So you're wrong about
I don't need a silly chorus about the 5.
It's just a shame that a good 5 theme will die somewhere in the sump because of cheesy and stubborn marketing