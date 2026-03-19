Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 13
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And lastly, antivirus is no substitute for a head, hoping that antivirus won't let in all viruses if you're not careful is naive.
It's time to end this discussion, it's off-topic and more of a chorus.
Can you tell me if this is a realistic tester figure? And is it a good or bad result for a year with a $3,000 deposit?
If standard is a year without any losses - then it's very good. :-)
The MACD consists of two components:
1.MACD histogram (sometimes displayed with a line, as desired by the host).
2.The signal line.
Then it turns out to be a linear macd, not a histogram.
What do you mean by linear - ?
what is a histogram - ?
I read from Elder that there is a macd linear and there is a macd histogram. He says that the histogram allows for a deeper assessment of the balance of power between the bulls and the bears. He has a macd histogram formula. Here is the formula: MACD Histogram = MACD Line - Signal Line. A similar formula is given for the OsMA indicator: OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL. And now I found this information on the Net at http://enc.fxeuroclub.ru/423/.
It is in the sense that the Main line is a signal line.
Which is indicated in the figure above as a histogram and line
MAKD is MAKD... The OSMA is the OSMA.
I could be wrong about the parameters, but Elder seems to use two combined MACDs in one window.
One with the current TF in the form of a histogram and the other with enlarged parameters (of the older TF) in the form of a line.