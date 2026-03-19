Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 13

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And lastly, antivirus is no substitute for a head, hoping that antivirus won't let in all viruses if you're not careful is naive.

It's time to end this discussion, it's off-topic and more of a chorus.

 
alph:
Can you tell me if this is a realistic tester figure? And is it a good or bad result for a year with a $3,000 deposit?


If standard is a year without any losses - then it's very good. :-)

 
Good day, could you please tell me about the MACD indicator? Is it a linear histogram in mt or is it a macd histogram? Or is it the MACD histogram indicator OSMA?
 

The MACD consists of two components:

1.MACD histogram (sometimes displayed with a line, as desired by the host).

2.The signal line.

 
Then it turns out to be a linear macd, not a histogram.
 
Gerbut:
Then it turns out to be a linear macd, not a histogram.


What do you mean by linear - ?

what is a histogram - ?

 
I read from Elder that there is a macd linear and there is a macd histogram. He says that the histogram allows for a deeper assessment of the balance of power between the bulls and the bears. He has a macd histogram formula. Here is the formula: MACD Histogram = MACD Line - Signal Line. A similar formula is given for the OsMA indicator: OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL. And now I found this information on the web http://enc.fxeuroclub.ru/423/
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы индикаторов / Линии индикаторов - Документация по MQL5
 
Gerbut:
I read from Elder that there is a macd linear and there is a macd histogram. He says that the histogram allows for a deeper assessment of the balance of power between the bulls and the bears. He has a macd histogram formula. Here is the formula: MACD Histogram = MACD Line - Signal Line. A similar formula is given for the OsMA indicator: OSMA = MACD-SIGNAL. And now I found this information on the Net at http://enc.fxeuroclub.ru/423/.


It is in the sense that the Main line is a signal line.

Which is indicated in the figure above as a histogram and line

 

MAKD is MAKD... The OSMA is the OSMA.

I could be wrong about the parameters, but Elder seems to use two combined MACDs in one window.

One with the current TF in the form of a histogram and the other with enlarged parameters (of the older TF) in the form of a line.

 
I have no idea how to place an order for writing an EA in the "Jobs" section, as none of my browsers have the necessary buttons. I can't get an EA without it...
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