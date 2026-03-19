Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 810

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Anttonnio:

Greetings!


Can you tell me how to make an array of instu

I'm trying to do it like this:

input double Df_1 = 0.8;

input double Df_2 = 0.1;

input double Df_3 = 0.3;


const double Df[3] = {Df_1 ,Df_2 ,Df_3 };


but it generates an error :

'Df_1' - constant expression required

'Df_2' - constant expression required

'Df_3' - constant expression required

Referring to the array initialization string

A variant:

input double   Df_0 = 0.8;
input double   Df_1 = 0.1;
input double   Df_2=0.3;
double Df[3];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
void OnInit()
  {
   Df[0]=Df_0;
   Df[1]=Df_1;
   Df[2]=Df_2;

(Insert the code correctly in the forum)

 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

Withthese ChartTimePriceToXY and ChartXYToTimePricefunctions you can arrange anywhere

Not enough brains to figure out how to do it. Here I have done it the old-fashioned way, crooked, but it works. And no one can show you how to make it look nice using ChartTimePriceToXY and ChartXYToTimePrice functions or provide you with a link to a working example of code.
 
Leo59:
I don't have the brains to figure out how to do it. Here I did it the old-fashioned way, crooked and slanted, but it works. No one can show you how to make it look nice using ChartTimePriceToXY and ChartXYToTimePrice functions or provide you with a link to a working example.
#property  indicator_chart_window

extern int History = 35;                                              // Сколько баров мы имеем ввиду
extern int Multiple = 5;                                              // Кратность отображаемой разметки
color    Color=0;
color    Color_multiple=Moccasin;                                     // Цвет индексов кратных "Multiple"
color    Color_between=MintCream;                                     // Цвет индексов промежуточных 
string   name="", name2="";
string   Text="";
int      Font_size=0;
int      Font_size_multiple=14;                                       // Размер шрифта индексов кратных "Multiple"
int      Font_size_between=8;                                         // Размер шрифта индексов промежуточных

bool     Back=true;                                                   //--- отобразим на переднем (false) или заднем (true) плане. Если (true), то подсветки дат не выводится
string   Font="Arial";                                                // Шрифт
double   Angle=0.0;                                                 // Угол наклона в градусах

int      Style=STYLE_DOT;                                             // Для всех - стиль пунктир
int      Width=1;                                                     // Толщина линии
int      x,y=10,y2;
double    _price;
datetime  dt;
int       window;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//жжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжж
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                    F  1 | int init()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//    IndicatorShortName(IN + " (" + ")");                              // Короткое имя индикатора
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);                                           // Успешная инициализация приложения
  }
//жжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжж
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function                             F 2 | int deinit()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit() // Время исполнения специальной функции deinit() ограничено периодом 2,5 секунды.
  {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"label",0);                                  // Идентификатор графика, префикс имени объекта, индекс окна
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,"text",0);
   return(0);                                                        // Выход из deinit()
  }
//жжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжжж
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                         F  3 | int start()
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   int i=0;

   int limit=Bars-IndicatorCounted()-1;
   if(limit>1) limit=MathMin(Bars,History+(History==0)*Bars)-1;
   for(i=0; i<History; i++)
     {
      name="label "+i;
      name2= "text "+i;
      Text = DoubleToStr(i,0);

      if(MathMod(i,Multiple)==0) // MathMod() Возвращает вещественный остаток от деления двух чисел (i/Multiple).
        {
         Color=Color_multiple;
         Font_size=Font_size_multiple;

         if(ObjectFind(0,name)==-1) // Если объект "name" не найден
           {
            ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_VLINE,0,Time[i],0);             // Создаем объект..
            ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,Style);           //--- установим стиль отображения линии
            ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,Width);           //--- установим толщину линии
            ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color);           //--- установим цвет

            if(ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,time[i],close[i],x,y2))
              {
               if(x<0) continue;
              }
            else
               Print(__FUNCTION__," return error code: ",GetLastError());
            if(ChartXYToTimePrice(0,x,y,window,dt,_price))
              {
               if(!ObjectCreate(0,name2,OBJ_TEXT,0,time[i],_price))
                 {
                  Print(__FUNCTION__,
                        ": не удалось создать текстовую метку! Код ошибки = ",GetLastError());
                 }
               //--- установим угол графика, относительно которого будут определяться координаты точки 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_CORNER,CORNER_LEFT_UPPER);
               //--- установим текст 
               ObjectSetString(0,name2,OBJPROP_TEXT,IntegerToString(i));
               //--- установим шрифт текста 
               ObjectSetString(0,name2,OBJPROP_FONT,"Arial");
               //--- установим размер шрифта 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,12);
               //--- установим угол наклона текста 
               ObjectSetDouble(0,name2,OBJPROP_ANGLE,0);
               //--- установим способ привязки 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER);
               //--- установим цвет 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrBlue);
               //--- отобразим на переднем (false) или заднем (true) плане 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_BACK,false);
               //--- включим (true) или отключим (false) режим перемещения метки мышью 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,false);
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_SELECTED,false);
               //--- скроем (true) или отобразим (false) имя графического объекта в списке объектов 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,true);
               //--- установим приоритет на получение события нажатия мыши на графике 
               ObjectSetInteger(0,name2,OBJPROP_ZORDER,0);
              }
            else
               Print(__FUNCTION__," return error code: ",GetLastError());

           }
         else                                                        // Если объект "name" найден
           {
            ObjectMove(0,name,0,Time[i],0);                     // Сообщение новых координат. 
           }
        }
/*  else
             {
              Color = Color_between;
              Font_size = Font_size_between;

              if(ObjectFind(0, name)==-1)                                  // Если объект "name" не найден
                  {
                   ObjectCreate(0,name,OBJ_VLINE,0,Time[i],0);             // Создаем объект..
                   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,Style);           //--- установим стиль отображения линии
                   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,Width);           //--- установим толщину линии
                   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,Color);           //--- установим цвет
                   ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,Text);              //--- установим текст
                   ObjectSetString(0,name,OBJPROP_FONT,Font);              //--- установим шрифт текста
                   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,Font_size);    //--- установим размер шрифта
                   ObjectSetDouble(0,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,Angle);            //--- установим угол наклона текста
                   // Для отображения текстового описания объекта необходимо включить галочку опции "Показывать описания объектов" в окне Графики->Свойства финансового инструмента (F8) > Общие.         
                   ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_BACK, Back);            //--- отобразим на переднем (false) или заднем (true) плане
                  }
               else                                                        // Если объект "name" найден
                  {
                   ObjectMove(0,name, 0, Time[i], 0);                     // Сообщение новых координат. 
                  }
             }*/
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }

I didn't rewrite your code, just added a snippet on how to use the functions

 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

didn't rewrite your code, just added a snippet on the use of functions

Ooh, Rafil, ..... this is so unexpected, and most importantly, so nice, I'm even confused... THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!! SUPER!!!! Probably just what I needed!!!! It's deep into the night now, and in the morning, I'll try to make sense of it))

 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

I didn't rewrite your code, just added a fragment on using functions

Alas, but in your version, Rafil, the digits are not redrawn on every new bar and are not scaled at the upper (in your version) boundary of the window.

My variant:


Your, Rafil, variant:


 
Leo59:

Alas, but in your version, Rafil, the figures are not redrawn on each new bar and are not scaled at the upper (in your version) boundary of the window.

My variant:


Your, Rafil's, option:



I assume you need it?


 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

I assume you need this? click on the picture


From the animation in your picture you can see that the bar numbers are positioned at the top edge of the window. What happens when a new bar is formed? Maybe the duration of the clip should have been slightly longer, before a new bar is formed, to illustrate this?
 

If I want to pass an indicator parameter of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES type via MqlParam structure, what type should I indicate for this parameter?

InENUM_DATATYPE there is no type ENUM_TIMEFRAMES and other enumerations.

 
Leo59:
Your animation shows that the bar numbers are positioned near the upper border of the window. What happens when a new bar is formed? Maybe the duration of the animation should have been slightly longer before a new bar is formed to illustrate this?

Sorry, I didn't catch the moment when the new bar appeared, look carefully, the picture below...

and the code itself, y_pos - number of pixels from the top border, if you want the bottom, useCHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS orCHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE


//|                                                    indexBars.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property indicator_chart_window 
#property indicator_buffers 0 
#property indicator_plots   0 

int     y_pos=10,     //--- координата по Y для текстовой метки
        x_pos,        //--- координата по Х для текстовой метки  
        y2, bars,             
        visibleBars=0,//--- количество баров в видимой части графика
        indexBars=0;  //--- индекс левого крайнего бара в видимой части графика
double  price;         
string  names="text"; 
datetime times[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnInit()
  {
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(100);
   MqlTick last_tick;
   if(SymbolInfoTick(Symbol(),last_tick)) price=last_tick.last;
   else Print("SymbolInfoTick() failed, error = ",GetLastError());

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   EventKillTimer();
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0,names);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   bars=Bars(_Symbol, _Period);
   if(bars<=0) return;
   if(CopyTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0, bars, times)<=0) return;
//--- перевернем доступ к массиву times[] - сделаем как в таймсерии 
   ArraySetAsSeries(times,true);
//--- если изменился номер крайнего индекса или кол-во видимых баров на графике, то отрисуем     
   if(indexBars!=ChartFirstVisibleBar() || visibleBars!=ChartVisibleBars())
     {
      indexBars=ChartFirstVisibleBar();            //запомним новое значение
      visibleBars=ChartVisibleBars();
      int a=indexBars-visibleBars;
      ObjectsDeleteAll(0,names);
      for(int i=indexBars;  i>a; i--)
        {
         if(ChartTimePriceToXY(0,0,times[i],price,x_pos,y2))
           {
            string nname=names+IntegerToString(i);
            if(!LabelCreate(0,nname,0,x_pos,y_pos,0,IntegerToString(i,0)))
               Print(__FUNCTION__,": не удалось создать текстовую метку! Код ошибки = ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print(__FUNCTION__," return error code: ",GetLastError());
        }
     }
   ChartRedraw();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Создает текстовую метку                                          | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool LabelCreate(const long              chart_ID=0,               // ID графика 
                 const string            name="Label",             // имя метки 
                 const int               sub_window=0,             // номер подокна 
                 const int               x=0,                      // координата по оси X 
                 const int               y=0,                      // координата по оси Y 
                 const ENUM_BASE_CORNER  corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // угол графика для привязки 
                 const string            text="Label",             // текст 
                 const string            font="Arial",             // шрифт 
                 const int               font_size=10,             // размер шрифта 
                 const color             clr=clrRed,               // цвет 
                 const double            angle=0.0,                // наклон текста 
                 const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // способ привязки 
                 const bool              back=false,               // на заднем плане 
                 const bool              selection=false,          // выделить для перемещений 
                 const bool              hidden=true,              // скрыт в списке объектов 
                 const long              z_order=0)                // приоритет на нажатие мышью 
  {
//--- сбросим значение ошибки 
   ResetLastError();
//--- создадим текстовую метку 
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": не удалось создать текстовую метку! Код ошибки = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- установим координаты метки 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- установим угол графика, относительно которого будут определяться координаты точки 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- установим текст 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_TEXT,text);
//--- установим шрифт текста 
   ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONT,font);
//--- установим размер шрифта 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,font_size);
//--- установим угол наклона текста 
   ObjectSetDouble(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANGLE,angle);
//--- установим способ привязки 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- установим цвет 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- отобразим на переднем (false) или заднем (true) плане 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- включим (true) или отключим (false) режим перемещения метки мышью 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- скроем (true) или отобразим (false) имя графического объекта в списке объектов 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- установим приоритет на получение события нажатия мыши на графике 
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- успешное выполнение 
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Функция получает номер первого видимого бара на графике.         | 
//| Индексация как в таймсерии, последние бары имеют меньшие индексы.| 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int ChartFirstVisibleBar(const long chart_ID=0)
  {
//--- подготовим переменную для получения значения свойства 
   long result=-1;
//--- сбросим значение ошибки 
   ResetLastError();
//--- получим значение свойства 
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0,result))
     {
      //--- выведем сообщение об ошибке в журнал "Эксперты" 
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError());
     }
//--- вернем значение свойства графика 
   return((int)result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Функция получает количество баров, которые отображаются (видимы )| 
//| в окне графика.                                                  | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
int ChartVisibleBars(const long chart_ID=0)
  {
//--- подготовим переменную для получения значения свойства 
   long result=-1;
//--- сбросим значение ошибки 
   ResetLastError();
//--- получим значение свойства 
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,0,result))
     {
      //--- выведем сообщение об ошибке в журнал "Эксперты" 
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError());
     }
//--- вернем значение свойства графика 
   return((int)result);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Rafil Nurmukhametov:

Sorry, I didn't catch the moment when the new bar appeared, look carefully, the picture below...

and the code, y_pos - number of pixels from the top border. If you want the bottom, useCHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS orCHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE


Rafil, you have nothing to apologize for. What you have done deserves respect and emulation. I am very much pleased! And the point isn't even in the fact that you did WHAT I needed, but in your attitude to people who need attention, support and help. You, Rafil, are one of the few who know and can. Can do more than just give advice to press the "F1" key. INFINITE THANKS TO YOU !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!...

With deep respect, Leonid Belsky.

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