Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 810
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Greetings!
Can you tell me how to make an array of instu
I'm trying to do it like this:
input double Df_1 = 0.8;
input double Df_2 = 0.1;
input double Df_3 = 0.3;
const double Df[3] = {Df_1 ,Df_2 ,Df_3 };
but it generates an error :
'Df_1' - constant expression required
'Df_2' - constant expression required
'Df_3' - constant expression required
A variant:
(Insert the code correctly in the forum)
Withthese ChartTimePriceToXY and ChartXYToTimePricefunctions you can arrange anywhere
I don't have the brains to figure out how to do it. Here I did it the old-fashioned way, crooked and slanted, but it works. No one can show you how to make it look nice using ChartTimePriceToXY and ChartXYToTimePrice functions or provide you with a link to a working example.
I didn't rewrite your code, just added a snippet on how to use the functions
didn't rewrite your code, just added a snippet on the use of functions
Ooh, Rafil, ..... this is so unexpected, and most importantly, so nice, I'm even confused... THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!! SUPER!!!! Probably just what I needed!!!! It's deep into the night now, and in the morning, I'll try to make sense of it))
I didn't rewrite your code, just added a fragment on using functions
Alas, but in your version, Rafil, the digits are not redrawn on every new bar and are not scaled at the upper (in your version) boundary of the window.
My variant:
Your, Rafil, variant:
Alas, but in your version, Rafil, the figures are not redrawn on each new bar and are not scaled at the upper (in your version) boundary of the window.
My variant:
Your, Rafil's, option:
I assume you need it?
I assume you need this? click on the picture
If I want to pass an indicator parameter of ENUM_TIMEFRAMES type via MqlParam structure, what type should I indicate for this parameter?
InENUM_DATATYPE there is no type ENUM_TIMEFRAMES and other enumerations.
Your animation shows that the bar numbers are positioned near the upper border of the window. What happens when a new bar is formed? Maybe the duration of the animation should have been slightly longer before a new bar is formed to illustrate this?
Sorry, I didn't catch the moment when the new bar appeared, look carefully, the picture below...
and the code itself, y_pos - number of pixels from the top border, if you want the bottom, useCHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS orCHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE
Sorry, I didn't catch the moment when the new bar appeared, look carefully, the picture below...
and the code, y_pos - number of pixels from the top border. If you want the bottom, useCHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS orCHART_WINDOW_YDISTANCE
With deep respect, Leonid Belsky.