Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 14
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Please advise my dark friends how to place my order for writing an EA in the "Jobs" section, none of my browsers have the buttons I need. I do not have the necessary buttons in any browser.
New job button - you fill in all the fields and that's it
Thank you.
Man, it must be all android browsers that crap up my pages...
Thanks.
The solution is this, there's a "full version" button in the menu of the standard browser, redirects to the normal site and the button is there.
Can you please tell me how to delete a row in CListView?
Not yet (delete CListView and create again). But take your time for now. Full list composition management has already been added to St.Library. Hopefully it will appear in next build.
That would be great. Otherwise, I solved the problem by simply moving the CListView string array to public. That's not practical.
Thanks.
A word of advice. There are two variables of datetime type. How can I find out the time difference between two points in MQL5?
... In other words, time1 = 21:20, time2 = 21:35, how do I get 15 minutes?
... For C++, there is such a function:http://www.cplusplus.com/reference/clibrary/ctime/difftime/, but I can't find it in MQL5.
Try to get the difference of two variables, with a known distance of 15 minutes.
Output 1970.01.01 00:15:00
2 Karlson:
I noticed it straight away, it's just the 1970s that confuse me. Anyway, no good solution yet, I'm doing this:
Print("Connection is restored after ", TimeToString(TimeLocal()-disconnectTime,TIME_MINUTES), " of waiting.");
23:01:23 Terminal is not connected to server. Waiting for connection
23:01:46 Connection is restored after 00:00 of waiting