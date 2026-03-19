Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 14

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uriukti:
Please advise my dark friends how to place my order for writing an EA in the "Jobs" section, none of my browsers have the buttons I need. I do not have the necessary buttons in any browser.



New job button - you fill in all the fields and that's it

 
Man, it must be all android browsers that crap up my pages...
Thank you.
 
uriukti:
Man, it must be all android browsers that crap up my pages...
Thanks.
I don't have a button on my android tablet either, it's because the developers didn't stick in the pda version of the site.
The solution is this, there's a "full version" button in the menu of the standard browser, redirects to the normal site and the button is there.
 
Can you please tell me how to delete a row in a list in CListView?
 
mi__x__an:
Can you please tell me how to delete a row in CListView?
Not yet (delete CListView and create it again). But don't hurry yet. Full list composition control is already added to St.Library. Hopefully it will appear in next build.
 
uncleVic:
Not yet (delete CListView and create again). But take your time for now. Full list composition management has already been added to St.Library. Hopefully it will appear in next build.

That would be great. Otherwise, I solved the problem by simply moving the CListView string array to public. That's not practical.

Thanks.

 
Is it possible to write an EA and run it in the strategy tester, so that the indicators used in the EA are not displayed in the tester? And is it possible to increase the font size when displaying comments using Comment?
 

A word of advice. There are two variables of datetime type. How can I find out the time difference between two points in MQL5?

... In other words, time1 = 21:20, time2 = 21:35, how do I get 15 minutes?

... For C++, there is such a function:http://www.cplusplus.com/reference/clibrary/ctime/difftime/, but I can't find it in MQL5.

difftime - C++ Reference
  • www.cplusplus.com
Calculates the difference in seconds between beginning and end. Parameters end Higher bound of the time interval whose length is calculated. beginning Lower bound of the time interval whose length is calculated. If this describes a time point later than end, the result is negative. time_t is an alias of a fundamental arithmetic type capable...
 

Try to get the difference of two variables, with a known distance of 15 minutes.

void OnStart()
    { 
    datetime d1=D'2012.05.01 12:30';
    datetime d2=D'2012.05.01 12:45';
    
    Print(d2-d1);
    }

Output 1970.01.01 00:15:00

 

2 Karlson:

I noticed it straight away, it's just the 1970s that confuse me. Anyway, no good solution yet, I'm doing this:

Print("Connection is restored after ", TimeToString(TimeLocal()-disconnectTime,TIME_MINUTES), " of waiting."); 

23:00:31 AMT5EA terminated because of its recompilation. <br / translate="no">23:00:32 Terminal is connected to a server
23:01:23 Terminal is not connected to server. Waiting for connection

23:01:46 Connection is restored after 00:00 of waiting

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