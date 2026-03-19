Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 11

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Kir7:
Gentlemen! Please answer me this question. I have installed the MT5 platform and opened a demo account on the metaquotes-demo server. The question is. What is the time of metaquotes-demo server? What is the situation with daylight saving time? If the change-over takes place as in England, then on the quotes history, the European time will start at the same time without any shifts. Am I thinking correctly? I am mainly interested in the history since January 2011.

The MQ server runs on Central European Time.

GMT+1 with automatic daylight saving time.

 
Urain:

The MQ server works according to Central European Time.

GMT+1 with automatic daylight saving time.

Thank you! Another question. I have seen on many websites that they give the time periods for sessions in Europe, USA and Asia. But, unfortunately, the information often does not coincide - plus or minus an hour, and sometimes the start time of the American session is given with an accuracy of up to half an hour, something like 14:30? In addition, Russia has abolished daylight saving time and, in fact, changed the time zone: before it was UTC+3, now it is UTC+4. Can someone provide up-to-date information about time of trading sessions for both winter and summer time, preferably, of course, relative to metaquotes-demo server time.
Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionQuote
Документация по MQL5: Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionQuote
  • www.mql5.com
Получение рыночной информации / SymbolInfoSessionQuote - Документация по MQL5
 
Kir7:
Thank you! One more question. On the Internet, different websites give the periods of trading sessions - European, American and Asian. But, unfortunately, this information often does not coincide - plus or minus an hour, and sometimes the start time of the American session is given with accuracy to a half-hour, something like 14:30? In addition, Russia has abolished daylight saving time and, in fact, changed the time zone: before it was UTC+3, now it is UTC+4. Can someone bring up-to-date information about time of trading sessions for both winter and summer time, the best, of course, relative to server time metaquotes-demo.


Write a code to display the information on the chart according to this -



Timetable for trading sessions

Forex trading sessions do not have a specific timetable. Different banks open at different times,

therefore the time is specified as GMT, EET (Eastern European Time) and MSK (Moscow Time).

Our servers are in Eastern European Time.

Session City GMT EET MSK
Asian Tokyo 00:00 - 08:00 03:00 - 11:00 04:00 - 12:00
European Frankfurt
London		 05:00 - 13:00
06:00 - 14:00		 08:00 - 16:00
09:00 - 17:00		 09:00 - 17:00
10:00 - 18:00
American New York
Chicago		 12:00 - 20:00
13:00 - 21:00		 15:00 - 23:00
16:00 - 00:00		 16:00 - 00:00
17:00 - 01:00
Pacific Wellington
Sydney		 20:00 - 04:00
21:00 - 05:00		 23:00 - 07:00
00:00 - 08:00		 00:00 - 08:00
01:00 - 09:00




there is even an indicator on mt4 https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9313

the time should be taken from the PC - which has a checkmark - daylight saving time and winter time

+ add a line with GMT offset. i.e. +/- one hour (two...) for

your time zone based on the table above. and you are done

Торговые платформы
Торговые платформы
  • www.alpari.ru
Торговые платформы для работы на Форекс — нюансы настройки и работы. Узнайте больше о работе торговых терминалов!
 

and here under mt5


https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/68

Технический индикатор TIME III
Технический индикатор TIME III
  • 10.00 USD
  • Ivan Vagin
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор показывает расписание работы мировых бирж в отдельном окне в наглядном режиме. В основе индикатора лежит индикатор TIME II (VBO) , конвертация в формат MQL5 выполнена ARIES Software Corp . Настраиваемые параметры...
 

By the way, maybe someone needs a desktop gadget:

clock

Files:
market_clock.zip  290 kb
 
mrProF:

By the way, maybe someone needs a desktop gadget:

Cool by the way, thanks! :) I started to make my own, but now I can put it off. This one is even better. )))
 

I wouldn't advise installing all sorts of

screensavers and gadgets and so on - because there might be

a subroutine - that takes everything off your screen

passwords and stuff. No virus can find it - it's been tested.

and proven!


Especially the ones that you can't take

Search for it on websites of your brokerage companies or official sites of the program you need.

 
tol64:
Cool by the way, thanks! :) And I started to make his, but now I can already postpone. This one is even better. )))
I liked it too when I came across it accidentally on the internet :)
Im_hungry:

I wouldn't advise installing all sorts of

screensavers and gadgets and so on - because there might be

a subroutine - that takes everything off your screen

passwords and stuff. No virus will find it - already checked

and proven!


Especially the ones you can't take.

But look for yourself on the sites of DC or official sites you need the program.

Don't scare people :)

This .gadget is nothing but an archive, it contains several pictures and text files, as well as a swf-file according to my information scary viruses cannot be stuffed into them yet :)

I haven't caught a single virus on my computer in over 3 years. (though I've deleted a bunch from people I know).

 
mrProF:
I liked it too, when I accidentally came across it on the Internet :) Don't scare people :)
This .gadget is nothing but an archive, it contains several pictures and text files, as well as a swf-file according to my data no scary viruses can be stuffed into them yet :)


Facts only - only verified facts.

The most dangerous are screensavers and animated f... on the desktop

 
Im_hungry:


Just the facts - only the verified ones.

The most dangerous are screensavers and animated f... on the desktop

The most dangerous is a leaky OS, in the old days, xp used to catch viruses through network services without user involvement ;)

Although all sorts of dubious screensavers are often rife with viruses, but these are mostly those in msi or exe.

And finally, 40 antiviruses are silent:

https://www.virustotal.com/file/7df287b53cda0fd7195369247e108bf2deb0ec066c4df9c7972cb4fb52a08174/analysis/1338797230/

Antivirus scan for 90d5f3b3427e0c95c26062e45f3c69c7 at 2012-06-04 08:07:10 UTC - VirusTotal
  • www.virustotal.com
VirusTotal's antivirus scan report for the file with MD5 90d5f3b3427e0c95c26062e45f3c69c7 at 2012-06-04 08:07:10 UTC. 0 out of 40 antivirus detected the file as malicious.
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