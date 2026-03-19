Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 621

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new-rena:
MT4 - in settings, where?
Yes, you can write a script, it will hide them in a couple of mouse clicks, and if you bring them to the settings, it will show them again in a couple of clicks, you can even make them coloured)
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Vitaly Muzichenko:
Yes, you can write a script, it hides them in a couple of clicks, and if you output the choice in the settings, then also in a couple of clicks it will show them again, you can even make a colour)

I did not do it programmatically, but in MT4 here


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Vitaly Muzichenko:
Yes, you can write a script, it will hide them in a couple of clicks, and if you display the selection in the settings, it will also show them again in a couple of clicks, you can even make them coloured)
Thank you. That's the best solution.
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:
Yes, you can write a script, it will hide them in a couple of clicks, and if you display them in the settings, it will also show them again in a couple of clicks, you can even make them coloured)
Oops, more about coloured ones, please? Yesterday, September 13th, the topic of coloured SLs and TPs was discussed.
 
Alexey Volchanskiy:
Oops, more about the coloured ones, please? Yesterday, 13th September there was a discussion about coloured SLs and TPs.
We check if we have set lines at levels of orders or positions. If so, we do nothing. If not, we draw a horizontal line (STYLE_DASHDOT ) at the price of orders and positions. There are 6 types of lines and we can draw them in any colour we like. You can also insert it into the Expert Advisor straight away, as soon as you open a position- draw a line, place orders - draw a line. The load on the terminal is practically zero, the code can be written "with a cup of coffee")
 
Can you give me a hint? I myself have been using MT4 all the time. Now I decided to work with MT5. As I understand it, if I open a lot 0.1 in MT5, for example in buy, and open a lot 0.1 in sell. Then this order is closed? Is it so? Now I have installed two MT5 terminals in both of them and set opposite open Sell and Buy orders at 0. 1 and they both remain open. So it turns out like MT4? How so?
 
Rayder69:
Can you give me a hint? I myself have been using MT4 all the time. Now I decided to work with MT5. As I understand it, if I open a lot 0.1 in MT5, for example in buy, and open a lot 0.1 in sell. Then this order is closed? Is it so? Now I have installed two MT5 terminals in both of them and set opposite open Sell and Buy orders at 0. 1 and they both remain open. So it turns out like MT4? How so?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2299
В MetaTrader 5 добавлена хеджинговая система учета позиций
В MetaTrader 5 добавлена хеджинговая система учета позиций
  • 2016.03.21
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
Чтобы расширить возможности трейдеров ритейл-форекса, в платформу добавлена вторая система учета — хеджинг. Теперь по инструменту можно иметь множество позиций, в том числе — разнонаправленных. Это позволяет реализовывать торговые стратегии с так называемым локированием — если цена пошла против трейдера, он имеет возможность открыть позицию в противоположном направлении.
 
Rayder69:
Please advise! I myself have been using MT4 all the time. Now I decided to work on MT5. As I understood if I opened a lot 0.1 in MT5, for example in buy, and opened 0.1 in sell. Then this order is closed? Is it so? Now I have installed two MT5 terminals in both of them and set opposite open Sell and Buy orders at 0. 1 and they both remain open. So it turns out like MT4? How so?

There are now two accounting systems in MetaTrader 5:

  • netting system: BUY 0.01 + SELL 0.01 = 0 lots
  • hedge system: BUY 0.01 + SELL 0.01 = BUY 0.01 lot and SELL 0.01 lot.
When an account is "hedged", this is displayed in the header of the terminal:

hedge account

 
Karputov Vladimir:

There are now two accounting systems in MetaTrader 5:

  • netting system: BUY 0.01 + SELL 0.01 = 0 lots
  • hedge system: BUY 0.01 + SELL 0.01 = BUY 0.01 lot and SELL 0.01 lot.
When an account is "hedged", this is displayed in the header of the terminal:

Thank you very much. I was at a loss )))))
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Karputov Vladimir:
When an account is "hedged", this is shown in the header of the terminal
A stock instrument header? Does MQ's demo allow for this?)
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