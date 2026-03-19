Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 621
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MT4 - in settings, where?
Yes, you can write a script, it hides them in a couple of clicks, and if you output the choice in the settings, then also in a couple of clicks it will show them again, you can even make a colour)
I did not do it programmatically, but in MT4 here
Yes, you can write a script, it will hide them in a couple of clicks, and if you display the selection in the settings, it will also show them again in a couple of clicks, you can even make them coloured)
Yes, you can write a script, it will hide them in a couple of clicks, and if you display them in the settings, it will also show them again in a couple of clicks, you can even make them coloured)
Oops, more about the coloured ones, please? Yesterday, 13th September there was a discussion about coloured SLs and TPs.
Can you give me a hint? I myself have been using MT4 all the time. Now I decided to work with MT5. As I understand it, if I open a lot 0.1 in MT5, for example in buy, and open a lot 0.1 in sell. Then this order is closed? Is it so? Now I have installed two MT5 terminals in both of them and set opposite open Sell and Buy orders at 0. 1 and they both remain open. So it turns out like MT4? How so?
Please advise! I myself have been using MT4 all the time. Now I decided to work on MT5. As I understood if I opened a lot 0.1 in MT5, for example in buy, and opened 0.1 in sell. Then this order is closed? Is it so? Now I have installed two MT5 terminals in both of them and set opposite open Sell and Buy orders at 0. 1 and they both remain open. So it turns out like MT4? How so?
There are now two accounting systems in MetaTrader 5:
There are now two accounting systems in MetaTrader 5: