Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 372
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question to mt4 experts
A trader places a pending order and closes it before it is activated. After a week he sees this order open and triggered.
The question is whether it is technically possible for the broker to open a remote pending order (e.g. to close someone's account).
The situation is real - there were no reports sent to the mail. The broker's server logs and account logs have been switched off.
The broker's server logs and trader's mt4 logs are different - by the time of opening of a disputed order.
The pending order cannot be closed, the trader may only delete the pending order that did not work or close the triggered order.
Show me the log lines to make it clear what you are talking about.
The terminal logs have recorded it, but the server logs show that it was not deleted- and it was set at a different - later time.
Here's the info.
terminal logs on the order
88872265 (COMP), 13.05.2015:
20:52:35.905 '161820': modify pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.1303 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> price: 1.1301 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
20:52:36.106 '161820': pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.1301 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
20:56:35.622 '161820': modify pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.1301 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> price: 1.1297 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
20:56:35.812 '161820': pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.1297 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
23:23:34.611 '161820': delete pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.1297 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
23:23:34.791 '161820': pending order #88872265 was deleted
It looks like the order was deleted
log provided by broker
2015.05.13 17:15:57.913 95.67.255.56 '161820': order #88872265, buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.13020
2015.05.13 17:19:58.809 95.67.255.56 '161820': modify order #88872265, buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.13020, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> 1.13030, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 exp: never
2015.05.13 17:19:58.809 95.67.255.56 '161820': modified #88872265, buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.13030, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
no mention of deletion
The terminal logs have recorded it, but the server logs show that it was not deleted- and it was set at a different - later time.
Here's the info.
terminal logs on the order
88872265 (COMP), 05/13/2015:
20:52:35.905 '161820': modify pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.1303 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> price: 1.1301 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
20:52:36.106 '161820': pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.1301 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
20:56:35.622 '161820': modify pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.1301 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> price: 1.1297 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
20:56:35.812 '161820': pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD was modified -> price: 1.1297 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
23:23:34.611 '161820': delete pending order #88872265 buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.1297 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
23:23:34.791 '161820': pending order #88872265 was deleted
It looks like the order was deleted
log provided by broker
2015.05.13 17:15:57.913 95.67.255.56 '161820': order #88872265, buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.13020
2015.05.13 17:19:58.809 95.67.255.56 '161820': modify order #88872265, buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.13020, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 -> 1.13030, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 exp: never
2015.05.13 17:19:58.809 95.67.255.56 '161820': modified #88872265, buy limit 3.00 EURUSD at 1.13030, sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000
There's no mention of deletion.
Have you figured out these entries yourself?
For some reason in the terminal log there is no opening of an order and its modifi cation to the price 1.13030
It starts with a modify at 1.13030.
And in the broker's logs only the order is opened at the price of 1.13020 and modify it to the price of 1.13030
But no further action with the order.
What is there to compare?
Hi all. I am not a programmer. I would like to clarify before applying for freelance.
I need to create a piece of code which I can insert into any EA. MT5
I need to create a code. Which limits the work of the bot by time and by account number. Is it possible?
And if you roll back the time in the wind, the bot will not work. Like taking information from the bios.
Or something like that.
A protection in short.
Hi all. I am not a programmer. I would like to clarify before applying for freelance.
I need to create a piece of code which I can insert into any EA. MT5
I need to create a code. Which limits the work of the bot by time and by account number. Is it possible?
And if you roll back the time in the wind, the bot will not work. Like taking information from the bios.
Or something like that.
A protection in short.
Doesn't anyone know?
It's summer. Everyone is relaxed. Or asleep on their backsides:
Hi all. I am not a programmer. I would like to clarify before applying for freelance.
I need to create a piece of code which I can insert into any EA. MT5
I need to create a code. Which limits the work of the bot by time and by account number. Is it possible?
And if you roll back the time in the wind, the bot will not work. Like taking information from the bios.
Or something like that.
A protection in short.
Have you figured out these entries yourself?
For some reason in the terminal log there is no order opening and modify it to the price of 1.13030
It starts with a modify at 1.13030.
And in the broker's logs only the order is opened at the price of 1.13020 and modify it to the price of 1.13030
But there is no further action with the order.
What can we compare here?
Once again.
There was a pending order but it was deleted and never triggered.
After a while the trader finds it triggered.
one more time.
there was a pending order - but it was deleted without being triggered.
After a while the trader finds it triggered.
Once again.
I'm not talking about the trader's actions, but about those logs (lines) that you have exposed to the public.
Let's say, I don't care if there is no order opening line and its first modification in the logs of the terminal...
But why is there no further history of this order in broker's logs? Where is the record that the order was triggered? And was it modified before it was activated?