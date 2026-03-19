Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 290
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I press the SL or TP window where 0.0000 would be set and the program just returns me to the chart. I.e. does not even allow me to enter the price, throws
At the moment, the latest builds are as follows:
MT4 build 670
MT5 build 975.
Please update your terminal.
Hello!
I am not saving trading accounts in the terminal. For some time the computer saves them automatically (2-3 days) and then I have to enter them manually (authorisation). This also applies to terminals of other brokers. I reinstall terminals. What is the reason?
Sincerely, Aleksandr.
Please tell me why the tick counter of the current minute ( Volume[0] ) in MT4 is only reset after 30 seconds,
and before that the ticks of the previous minute are still counted. This does not allow correctly using Volume[0]==1 for indication of the new minute start.
Is this the intention or an oversight?
Dear Sirs, I just want to rent out my computer power............... and I'm already being told about some kind of trading here............... Can someone explain to me whether I got there or not???? and if so, how to rent my computer more expensive and where?)
You are on the MetaTrader programmers forum. MetaTrader is a trading terminal for trading.
You can rent out processing power on the spot:
how do I return my computer for a better price and to where?)
Hi all! Help me find an error in the code. The point is as follows: all open, let's say 6 of them 4 in profit, 2 in buy (according to the screenshot). Closing is when total profit reaches 1.0 (according to the screenshot). 2 X 2 = 4 locked (they are closed using OrderCloseBy), 2 sells are closed using OrderClose.
The error is as follows: overlapped orders are closed using OrderCloseBy, but the remaining orders are not closed at all
I do not want to dig through the code, I think the error is here.
line 565 of the code - function to close orders
Code line 92-100 - close all other orders
line 550 of the code - function for counting open orders
I would be grateful for any help.
Hi all! Help me find an error in the code. The point is as follows: all open, let's say 6 of them 4 in profit, 2 in buy (according to the screenshot). Closing is when total profit reaches 1.0 (according to the screenshot). 2 X 2 = 4 locked (they are closed using OrderCloseBy), 2 sells are closed using OrderClose.
The error is as follows: the overlapped orders are closed using OrderCloseBy, but the rest of the orders are not closed at all
To avoid digging through the code, I think the error is here.
Code line 565 - function for closing orders that are differently directed at first
line 92-100 - close all other orders
Code line 550 - function for calculating open orders
I will be very grateful for any help.
Right away it looks like this:
for(t=0; t<=OrdersTotal(); t++) // then Close under some conditions
right:
for(t = OrdersTotal() - 1; t >= 0; --t) // then Close under some conditions
i.e. when deleting an order, read it from the end because the POS of the next order changes
zy: correct it first ;)