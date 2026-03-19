Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 290

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vse-klass:
I press the SL or TP window where 0.0000 would be set and the program just returns me to the chart. I.e. does not even allow me to enter the price, throws
In that case, please contact Service Desk. Be sure to specify the model of the machine, the version of the operating system and the version of the mobile terminal.
 
barabashkakvn:

At the moment, the latest builds are as follows:

MT4 build 670

MT5 build 975.

Please update your terminal.

That's exactly what they all are! Nothing is changing. Should the terminal be moved to the default folder?
 
Alepetuz:
Hello!
I am not saving trading accounts in the terminal. For some time the computer saves them automatically (2-3 days) and then I have to enter them manually (authorisation). This also applies to terminals of other brokers. I reinstall terminals. What is the reason?
Sincerely, Aleksandr.
By any chance is your IP address dynamic? For example, when you work via GPRS and the connection is bad, often pops up a window for username and password entry.
 

Please tell me why the tick counter of the current minute ( Volume[0] ) in MT4 is only reset after 30 seconds,

and before that the ticks of the previous minute are still counted. This does not allow correctly using Volume[0]==1 for indication of the new minute start.

Is this the intention or an oversight?

 
Ladies and Gentlemen, I just want to rent out my computer power ............... and I'm already here about some kind of trading ............... can someone explain popularly whether I got there or not ???? and if so, how do I rent my computer more expensive and where??))
 
scoorpion1945:
Dear Sirs, I just want to rent out my computer power............... and I'm already being told about some kind of trading here............... Can someone explain to me whether I got there or not???? and if so, how to rent my computer more expensive and where?)

You are on the MetaTrader programmers forum. MetaTrader is a trading terminal for trading.

You can rent out processing power on the spot:

  1. MQL5 Cloud Network.
  2. MQL5 Cloud Network: Are you still counting?
  3. We are launching the MQL5 Cloud Network!
 
scoorpion1945:
how do I return my computer for a better price and to where?)
If "more expensive", you have to take it to a second-hand computer shop.
 

Hi all! Help me find an error in the code. The point is as follows: all open, let's say 6 of them 4 in profit, 2 in buy (according to the screenshot). Closing is when total profit reaches 1.0 (according to the screenshot). 2 X 2 = 4 locked (they are closed using OrderCloseBy), 2 sells are closed using OrderClose.

The error is as follows: overlapped orders are closed using OrderCloseBy, but the remaining orders are not closed at all

I do not want to dig through the code, I think the error is here.

line 565 of the code - function to close orders

Code line 92-100 - close all other orders

line 550 of the code - function for counting open orders

I would be grateful for any help.


Files:
BrickWalker3_1.mq4  25 kb
 
alexey1979621:

Hi all! Help me find an error in the code. The point is as follows: all open, let's say 6 of them 4 in profit, 2 in buy (according to the screenshot). Closing is when total profit reaches 1.0 (according to the screenshot). 2 X 2 = 4 locked (they are closed using OrderCloseBy), 2 sells are closed using OrderClose.

The error is as follows: the overlapped orders are closed using OrderCloseBy, but the rest of the orders are not closed at all

To avoid digging through the code, I think the error is here.

Code line 565 - function for closing orders that are differently directed at first

line 92-100 - close all other orders

Code line 550 - function for calculating open orders

I will be very grateful for any help.


Right away it looks like this:

for(t=0; t<=OrdersTotal(); t++) // then Close under some conditions

right:

for(t = OrdersTotal() - 1; t >= 0; --t) // then Close under some conditions

i.e. when deleting an order, read it from the end because the POS of the next order changes

zy: correct it first ;)

 
Hello. I have such a question. I've just recently started studying MQL, and I'm probably doing something wrong somewhere, but I don't know where or what exactly. The essence is the following: I am writing an EA (in this case a trivial "martingale" combined with "10 pips per day"). In the Strategy Tester it gives results, which in principle I am satisfied with. Everything seems to work, but (!) only until I do not put it for real. It simply does not work. It doesn't open trades when it should, and there are no messages in the Experts tab or in the Journal. What am I doing wrong? I have a good feeling about it.
Files:
10pMartOneInADay.mq4  4 kb
1...283284285286287288289290291292293294295296297...1605
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