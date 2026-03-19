Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1577

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Hello.
I created a custom tool in mt5.
In real time it started to collect data and build charts (though it does not draw candles on all timeframes).
Judging by the documentation, the history should have been pumped up (or used the existing one) and as I understood it should have drawn the history on the custom tool ?
But for some reason it did not happen, how to build a historical chart ?
 
Roman Kutemov custom tool in mt5.
In real time it started to collect data and build charts (though it does not draw candles on all timeframes).
Judging by the documentation, the history should have been pumped up (or used the existing one) and as I understood it should have drawn the history on the custom tool ?
But for some reason it did not happen, how to build a historical chart ?
Maybe I wrote the formula wrong, for example I need to buy 0.5 EURUSD and sell 0.7 EURGBP.
My formula: EURUSD*0.5-EURGBP*0.7
 

Can you tell me how to remove icons in the tester?

After one day of tests, the tester hardly moves because of these objects


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Can you tell me how to remove the icons in the tester?

After one day of tests, the tester hardly moves because of these objects


in the EA itself periodically pull ObjectDelete :-) For example, when changing dates - go through a cycle and delete everything except the previous trading day. Or simply after closing a position, deleting an order - delete the corresponding graphical objects.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

in the Expert Advisor itself periodically pull ObjectDelete :-) For example, when changing dates - go through a cycle and delete everything except the previous trading day. Or simply after closing a position or deleting an order - delete the corresponding graphical objects.

It exists, but it doesn't work

    if (Ptime != iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0)) {
      Ptime = iTime(NULL,PERIOD_D1,0);
      ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0);
    }
 

How to collect "Checksum" of parameters from for example such a series of parameters?

it is necessary for checking the same conditions in different terminals and passes in the tester.

the upper true has "weight" more than the lower and subsequent ones, for example


 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

It's there, but it doesn't work

firstly ChartRedraw() is needed...and ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY,false) and CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS are optional.

and there is a suspicion that ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0) may not affect history and trade volumes. I have not used this combination of parameters (always only for specific names and prefixes) so I cannot say....

Once a day you can loop through all volumes and delete all unnecessary :-) without saving a few lines of code.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY,false)

Nothing helps.

Apparently, these objects are not deleted in the tester.

 
Hello coders, would it be possible to convert this ind to mq5? Thank you very much!
Files:
i-g_l_i-Essam.mq4  4 kb
 
Zuko Lee #:
Hello coders, is it possible to convert this ind to mq5? Thank you very much!

Try it

Files:
i-g_l_i-Essam.ex5  10 kb
i-g_l_i-Essam.mq5  8 kb
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