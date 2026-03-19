Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1577
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Can you tell me how to remove icons in the tester?
After one day of tests, the tester hardly moves because of these objects
Can you tell me how to remove the icons in the tester?
After one day of tests, the tester hardly moves because of these objects
in the EA itself periodically pull ObjectDelete :-) For example, when changing dates - go through a cycle and delete everything except the previous trading day. Or simply after closing a position, deleting an order - delete the corresponding graphical objects.
in the Expert Advisor itself periodically pull ObjectDelete :-) For example, when changing dates - go through a cycle and delete everything except the previous trading day. Or simply after closing a position or deleting an order - delete the corresponding graphical objects.
It exists, but it doesn't work
How to collect "Checksum" of parameters from for example such a series of parameters?
it is necessary for checking the same conditions in different terminals and passes in the tester.
the upper true has "weight" more than the lower and subsequent ones, for example
It's there, but it doesn't work
firstly ChartRedraw() is needed...and ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY,false) and CHART_SHOW_TRADE_LEVELS are optional.
and there is a suspicion that ObjectsDeleteAll(0,0) may not affect history and trade volumes. I have not used this combination of parameters (always only for specific names and prefixes) so I cannot say....
Once a day you can loop through all volumes and delete all unnecessary :-) without saving a few lines of code.
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHOW_TRADE_HISTORY,false)
Nothing helps.
Apparently, these objects are not deleted in the tester.
Try it