Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1314
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how to make an Input variable MQL5 value of which is not selected from a drop-down list but is changed with a double-click
like this
input bool Sunday =false;
How to make an Input variable in MQL5, which value is not selected from a drop-down list but is changed with a double-click
Use variable type 'bool' - example of double-clicking a variable of type 'bool' :
Use variable type 'bool' - example of double-clicking a variable of type 'bool' :
Seems right, but I don't understand the reason for the drop-down list yet
Seems right, but I don't understand the reason for the drop-down list
In mt4 there is a drop down list.
Got it, I have mt5 compilation. I don't think I want to catch this bug yet as I don't know where to dig here.
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? (and programmatically delete)
Can you please tell me
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? (and delete it programmatically)
Read the reference, for a start...
Hello, can you please help make an example of a simple indicator to study the code
I need a search indicator for the volume on the candlesticks (bars)
The important thing is the indicator should work on real volumes, not on ticks (CME through AMP)
I know a bit of code in ninja, this would be the code from ninja:
Who can help would be very grateful!
Thanks in advance!
Does AMP give CME volumes in the Metatrader?
Can you please tell me which class to inherit my class from, so that I can use all the methods of these
trade classes within my class, without creating objects?