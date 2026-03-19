Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1314

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how to make an Input variable MQL5 value of which is not selected from a drop-down list but is changed with a double-click

like this

input bool Sunday =false;

 
Aleksei Skrypnev:
How to make an Input variable in MQL5, which value is not selected from a drop-down list but is changed with a double-click

Use variable type 'bool' - example of double-clicking a variable of type 'bool' :

bool

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Use variable type 'bool' - example of double-clicking a variable of type 'bool' :

Seems right, but I don't understand the reason for the drop-down list yet

input bool Sunday   =false; // Воскресенье
input bool Monday   =false; // Понедельник
input bool Tuesday  =false; // Вторник 
input bool Wednesday=false; // Среда
input bool Thursday =false; // Четверг
input bool Friday   =false; // Пятница
input bool Saturday =false; // Суббота
 
Aleksei Skrypnev:

Seems right, but I don't understand the reason for the drop-down list

In mt4 it's a drop-down list.
In mt5 the change is clickable.
 
Vladislav Andruschenko:
In mt4 there is a drop down list.
In mt5 click change.

Got it, I have mt5 compilation. I don't think I want to catch this bug yet as I don't know where to dig here.

 
Can you please tell me
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? (and programmatically delete)
[Deleted]  
User_mt5:
Can you please tell me
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? (and delete it programmatically)

Read the reference, for a start...

 

Hello, can you please help make an example of a simple indicator to study the code

I need a search indicator for the volume on the candlesticks (bars)

The important thing is the indicator should work on real volumes, not on ticks (CME through AMP)

I know a bit of code in ninja, this would be the code from ninja:


if (Volume[0] >= 500)
{
BarBrushes[0] = Brushes.Red; // закраска бара на котором обьем
//Draw.Text // Текст надбаром - обьем бара.
}
Who can help would be very grateful!
Thanks in advance!
[Deleted]  

Does AMP give CME volumes in the Metatrader?

 

Can you please tell me which class to inherit my class from, so that I can use all the methods of these

trade classes within my class, without creating objects?

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