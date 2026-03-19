Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1574
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From my experience, I will say that you are doing tinkering. In the real world will drain.
Good afternoon
Thank you for your attention to my problem.
But I still didn’t receive an answer to my question.
Good afternoon
Thank you for your attention to my problem.
But I still haven't received an answer to my question.
Good afternoon
I installed the robot on the EURUSD M1 chart on a dollar account.
Then I switch to another (ruble) account, and it turns out that this robot is also on this account on the EURUSD M1 chart.
How to achieve simultaneous operation of different robots on different accounts on the EURUSD M1 chart ?
Best regards, Alexander
Then I switch to another (ruble) account, and it turns out that this robot is also on this account on the EURUSD M1 chart.
How can I achieve simultaneous operation of different robots on different accounts on the EURUSD M1 chart?
Regards, Alexander
You can't do it on one computer?
Yes. Put the terminals in different locations.
How can I do this? Do I need to install Metatrader5 again?
How do I do this? Do I need to install Metatrader5 again?
In a different folder
How do I do this? Do I need to install Metatrader5 again?
Yes. In a different folder.
Thank you very much!