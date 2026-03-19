Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1574

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Roman Kutemov # :
From my experience, I will say that you are doing tinkering. In the real world will drain.

Good afternoon

Thank you for your attention to my problem.

But I still didn’t receive an answer to my question.

Is it possible to run this process somewhere on rented servers on the Internet?


Best regards, Alexander
 
klycko #:

Good afternoon

Thank you for your attention to my problem.

But I still haven't received an answer to my question.

Is it possible to run this process somewhere on rented servers on the Internet?


Regards, Alexander
Yes, of course. I will tell you where I rented.

 

Good afternoon

I installed the robot on the EURUSD M1 chart on a dollar account.

Then I switch to another (ruble) account, and it turns out that this robot is also on this account on the EURUSD M1 chart.

How to achieve simultaneous operation of different robots on different accounts on the EURUSD M1 chart ?

Best regards, Alexander

 
klycko EURUSD M1 chart on a dollar account.

Then I switch to another (ruble) account, and it turns out that this robot is also on this account on the EURUSD M1 chart.

How can I achieve simultaneous operation of different robots on different accounts on the EURUSD M1 chart?

Regards, Alexander

You need different terminals. A separate one for each account.
 
Is it not possible to do this on one computer?
 
klycko #:
You can't do it on one computer?
Yes. Put the terminals in different locations.
 
Roman Kutemov # :
Yes. Put the terminals in different locations.

How can I do this? Do I need to install Metatrader5 again?

 
klycko #:

How do I do this? Do I need to install Metatrader5 again?

In a different folder


 
klycko #:

How do I do this? Do I need to install Metatrader5 again?

Yes. In a different folder.
 
Roman Kutemov # :
Yes. In a different folder.

Thank you very much!

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