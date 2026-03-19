Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1575
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In a different folder
Thank you very much!
From my experience, you're doing something stupid. It won't work in the real world.
Roman, good afternoon!
Thanks again for your advice on how to run two robots simultaneously on one computer.
It is not clear why you think that the robot cannot be optimized. My robot gives a plus with my optimization.
I would like to rent additional capacity via the Internet for my optimization.
Best regards, Alexander
Roman, good afternoon!
Thanks again for your advice on how to run two robots simultaneously on the same computer.
It is not clear why you think that the robot cannot be optimised. My robot gives a plus with my optimisation.
I would like to rent additional capacity over the internet for optimisation.
Best regards, Alexander
Would like to rent additional capacity over the internet for optimisation.
Is the claud in the terminal from MQ not suitable?
Isn't the claud in the terminal from MQ?
Hello everyone,
I created an EA on MT5 for [redacted]. and compiled it successfully with no errors. when I attached it to the chart it gave me the following errors which I am not sure why,
Note,
I registered MT5 account on [redacted] and connected it to my MT5 terminal. So, authentication shouldn't be an issue. Also MA indicator comes built into MT5 so it shouldn't have any problem installing it on the chart. So I am not sure where the issue is coming from.
Any help will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks!!
Your EA code is faulty and needs to be fixed. In simple terms, it is incorrectly coded.
If you need help with your code, you will need to show it publicly here in the forum. But if you prefer it keep it private, consider using the Freelance section instead.
Good afternoon
Metatrader5 on smartphone has mass closing of pending orders using three dots.
This feature closes orders almost instantly.
If orders need to be closed in a script, then you have to go through the process, and this takes much more time.
Is it possible to implement a similar fast mass closing of pending orders in a script?
Best regards, Alexander
Now my code looks like this:
Logically, I realise that it won't work the way I need it to.But I don't have enough programming knowledge to solve this problem
And how to determine the next points if there will be more than 2 clicks on the chart? For example 3 or 5