Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1575

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Vitaly Muzichenko # :

In a different folder


Thank you very much!

 
Роман Кутемов # :
From my experience, you're doing something stupid. It won't work in the real world.

Roman, good afternoon!

Thanks again for your advice on how to run two robots simultaneously on one computer.

It is not clear why you think that the robot cannot be optimized. My robot gives a plus with my optimization.

I would like to rent additional capacity via the Internet for my optimization.

Best regards, Alexander

 
I wonder what the quote is in my name ?
I didn't write that, if you look at it verbatim.
 
klycko #:

Roman, good afternoon!

Thanks again for your advice on how to run two robots simultaneously on the same computer.

It is not clear why you think that the robot cannot be optimised. My robot gives a plus with my optimisation.

I would like to rent additional capacity over the internet for optimisation.

Best regards, Alexander

Run on different accounts in different terminals. You wrote how to do it.
On the second question: You wrote that you first carry out optimisation, and then search for even better parameters with the help of an algorithm. So the search for better parameters is the adjustment to history. Such parameters will not work in the future.
On the third question, I sent you a link in private messages.
 
klycko #:

Would like to rent additional capacity over the internet for optimisation.

Is the claud in the terminal from MQ not suitable?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Isn't the claud in the terminal from MQ?

He needs multiple terminals.
 

Hello everyone,

I created an EA on MT5 for [redacted]. and compiled it successfully with no errors. when I attached it to the chart it gave me the following errors which I am not sure why,

OrderSend failed. Error: 4756
cannot load indicator 'Moving Average' [4002]
The creation of iMA has failed: MA_handle=-1
Runtime error = 4002
Error opening trade: 10013

Note,

I registered MT5 account on [redacted] and connected it to my MT5 terminal. So, authentication shouldn't be an issue. Also MA indicator comes built into MT5 so it shouldn't have any problem installing it on the chart. So I am not sure where the issue is coming from.

Any help will be greatly appreciated.

Thanks!!

 

[Deleted]  
@Hisham Ahmed #: I created an EA on MT5 for [redacted]. and compiled it successfully with no errors. when I attached it to the chart it gave me the following errors which I am not sure why,

Your EA code is faulty and needs to be fixed. In simple terms, it is incorrectly coded.

If you need help with your code, you will need to show it publicly here in the forum. But if you prefer it keep it private, consider using the Freelance section instead.

 

Good afternoon

Metatrader5 on smartphone has mass closing of pending orders using three dots.

This feature closes orders almost instantly.

If orders need to be closed in a script, then you have to go through the process, and this takes much more time.

Is it possible to implement a similar fast mass closing of pending orders in a script?

Best regards, Alexander

 
Hello, I need to create a rectangle via mouse clicks on a graph. I understand how to define the first point. By using lparam. But when I make a click for the second time, the first and the second point are the same. Can you tell me how to make it so that the first click was with one price, and the second click was already with a different price (I.e. they should not be equal)
Now my code looks like this:
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  { 
  if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK){
  l=(int)lparam;
  }
  
  if(id==CHARTEVENT_CLICK){
  y=(int)lparam;
  Print(l + " " + y);
  }  
 }
Logically, I realise that it won't work the way I need it to.But I don't have enough programming knowledge to solve this problem
And how to determine the next points if there will be more than 2 clicks on the chart? For example 3 or 5

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