Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1500
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But for now, I'm sticking with 4073.
Installed 4073. Finam won't connect. Shit :(
Installed 4073. Finam does not connect. Shit :(
They said it only works with their distro. But if I put exe's from 4073 in it, everything works.
By the way, they have one more trick - the symbol has a very high margin and the odds are much lower than one.
But! For expired symbols the coefficients are equal to one, it should be kept in mind when testing.
They said it only works from their distro.
This is either an outright lie or sheer incompetence.
It's either outright lying or sheer incompetence.
I mean, set it up with theirs. Then you can use any other software.
However, they also said that MT5 does not work under Linux )
I mean, install it with theirs. Anything else you can slip in from there.
However, they said that MT5 does not work under Linux )
I don't know. I have not installed from their installer. I don't use any MT installer for a long time.
I don't use Linex or Ogryzki. Therefore, I can't say anything.
Do demo accounts on the metaquotes server have a lifespan?
And then after about a month I got lost and opened a new account automatically.
This is ridiculous.
Demo accounts on the metaquotes server have a lifespan ?
After about a month I lost my account and opened a new one automatically.
This is ridiculous.
If you maintain all demo accounts for life, no resources would be enough.
What nonsense is that? This is a sensible approach.
Demo accounts on the metaquotes server have a lifespan ?
After about a month I lost my account and opened a new one automatically.
That doesn't make any sense.
Good evening.
Can you please tell me where I can find, look, read, etc.???
I need a function. the input is an array of positive integers, exactly greater than 3, and the output is NOD (Greatest Common Divisor).
I tried to write it myself on the basis of Euclid's algorithm, but I got confused. In general, experience is lacking.
If passed by someone, please share plez information, do not consider it a labour. Thank you!!!
Good evening.
Can you please tell me where I can find, look, read, etc.???
I need a function. the input is an array of positive integers, exactly greater than 3, and the output is NOD (Greatest Common Divisor).
I tried to write it myself on the basis of Euclid's algorithm, but I got confused. In general, I lack experience.
If passed by someone, please share plez information, do not consider it a labour. Thank you!!!
The algorithm itself is not complicated. It is easy to calculate on a sheet of paper or a calculator, but I can't translate it into MQL5 language!