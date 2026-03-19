Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1500

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JRandomTrader #:

But for now, I'm sticking with 4073.

Installed 4073. Finam won't connect. Shit :(

 
Aleksandr Slavskii #:

Installed 4073. Finam does not connect. Shit :(

They said it only works with their distro. But if I put exe's from 4073 in it, everything works.

By the way, they have one more trick - the symbol has a very high margin and the odds are much lower than one.

But! For expired symbols the coefficients are equal to one, it should be kept in mind when testing.

 
JRandomTrader #:

They said it only works from their distro.

This is either an outright lie or sheer incompetence.


 
Alexey Viktorov #:

It's either outright lying or sheer incompetence.

I mean, set it up with theirs. Then you can use any other software.

However, they also said that MT5 does not work under Linux )

 
JRandomTrader #:

I mean, install it with theirs. Anything else you can slip in from there.

However, they said that MT5 does not work under Linux )

I don't know. I have not installed from their installer. I don't use any MT installer for a long time.

I don't use Linex or Ogryzki. Therefore, I can't say anything.

 

Do demo accounts on the metaquotes server have a lifespan?

And then after about a month I got lost and opened a new account automatically.

This is ridiculous.

 
EgorKim #:

Demo accounts on the metaquotes server have a lifespan ?

After about a month I lost my account and opened a new one automatically.

This is ridiculous.

If you maintain all demo accounts for life, no resources would be enough.
What nonsense is that? This is a sensible approach.

 
EgorKim #:

Demo accounts on the metaquotes server have a lifespan ?

After about a month I lost my account and opened a new one automatically.

That doesn't make any sense.

There is an inactivity period after which the demo is cancelled. Most have a couple of weeks. If you use the account, most do not have a time limit.
 

Good evening.

Can you please tell me where I can find, look, read, etc.???

I need a function. the input is an array of positive integers, exactly greater than 3, and the output is NOD (Greatest Common Divisor).

I tried to write it myself on the basis of Euclid's algorithm, but I got confused. In general, experience is lacking.

If passed by someone, please share plez information, do not consider it a labour. Thank you!!!

Как найти наибольший общий делитель (НОД) + свойства, формулы
Как найти наибольший общий делитель (НОД) + свойства, формулы
  • 2020.11.20
  • Лидия Казанцева Автор Skysmart
  • skysmart.ru
Для начала разберемся, что такое общий делитель. У целого числа может быть несколько делителей. А сейчас нам особенно интересно, как обращаться с делителями сразу нескольких целых чисел. Делитель натурального числа — это такое целое натуральное число, на которое делится данное число без остатка. Если у натурального числа больше двух делителей...
 
Sergey Voytsekhovsky #:

Good evening.

Can you please tell me where I can find, look, read, etc.???

I need a function. the input is an array of positive integers, exactly greater than 3, and the output is NOD (Greatest Common Divisor).

I tried to write it myself on the basis of Euclid's algorithm, but I got confused. In general, I lack experience.

If passed by someone, please share plez information, do not consider it a labour. Thank you!!!

The algorithm itself is not complicated. It is easy to calculate on a sheet of paper or a calculator, but I can't translate it into MQL5 language!

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