Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1499
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Thank you for your answer, Artem, but honestly, I don't quite understand what "not available in MQL5" means? And then in the picture in the included file Trade.mqh in the highlighted line, what is it?
Hello, Vladimir.
There is a difference between a programming language and programme code written using that language. Probably, Artyom meant that in MQL5, for which there is a help, there is no such ready-made function, structure or other constructs, the implementation of which is not visible to the programmer. That's why we need a help containing information on how to use these language tools.
And the Trade.mqh file is already a programme code written in MQL5 and available to a programmer. This code is just written by MQL5 developers. There are many examples in which the use of these libraries is found in the help, but a full description of them in the language help is desirable but not necessary. Therefore, as you have quite rightly done, you should look at the source code to understand what things you should look for in the help to clarify your questions.
Thank you for your answer, Artem, but honestly, I don't quite understand what "not available in MQL5" means? And then in the picture in the included file Trade.mqh in the highlighted line, what is it?
By the way, through this line I came to m_result.retcode_external, and then to MqlTradeResult, where I found the description I needed. That's where the questions arose from.
Regards, Vladimir.
This is a method of the CTrade trading class of the Standard Library. It returns the same retcode_external field of the result of trade query MqlTradeResult m_result;.
Hello, Vladimir.
There is a difference between a programming language and a programme code written using this language. Probably, Artyom meant that the MQL5 language, for which there is a help, does not have such a ready-made function, structure or other constructions, the implementation of which is not visible to the programmer. That is why we need a help containing information on how to use these language tools.
And the Trade.mqh file is already a programme code written in MQL5 and available to a programmer. This code is just written by MQL5 developers. There are many examples in which the use of these libraries is found in the help, but a full description of them in the language help is desirable but not necessary. Therefore, as you have quite rightly done, you should look at the source code to understand what things you should look for in the help to clarify your questions.
Thank you, Yuri, for your detailed answer! Now everything has fallen into place.
Regards, Vladimir.
This is a method of the CTrade trade class of the Standard Library. It returns the same retcode_external field of MqlTradeResult m_result;.
Thanks, Artem! Yuri has already explained everything in detail.
Regards, Vladimir.
When I run a single run in the tester, the "chart" tab shows the funds chart, but the balance chart does not.
Is this configurable or not?
How can I make it show the balance line?
When I do a single run in the tester on the "chart" tab, I have the funds chart displayed, but the balance chart is not displayed.
Is this configurable or not?
How can I make it show the balance line?
That's weird. Here's the standard SimpleMA:
Strange. Here's the standard SimpleMA:
The problem is only with finam, other users have the chart drawn correctly.
And I am not the only one who has this problem, all Finam users have a chart that shows only funds without a balance line.
So I'm wondering if there is a switch to a normal view.
This is how the chart looks like if the GO is not large. In the previous post the chart was from an instrument with a very large Guarantee.
The problem is only with finam, other charts draw correctly.
And I am not the only one who has this problem, all Finam users have the chart showing only funds without the balance line.
So I'm wondering if there is a switch to a normal view.
This is how the chart looks like if the GO is not large. In the previous post the chart was from an instrument with a very large Guarantee.
Finam has a strange margin calculation, partly a problem of crutches for single account operation, partly a problem of MT5 4150 itself. They say MQ in the next release promised to fix MT5.
I understand it will still be crooked, but not like this.
Finam has a strange margin calculation, partly a problem of crutches for single account operation, partly a problem of MT5 4150 itself. They say MQ promised to fix MT5 in the next release.
I understand it will still be crooked, but not like this.
OrderCalcMargin() doesn't work at all in finam, I had to write my own functions for margin calculation.
Well, we will wait for updates, if they promised, then they will fix it.
Yes OrderCalcMargin() does not work at all in finam, I had to write my own functions for margin calculation.
Well, we will wait for updates, since they promised to fix it.
But for now I'm staying on 4073.