Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 747
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Vitaliy, check out https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/series/timeseries_access#synchronized, there is a sample script for loading history, it might help
Thank you, I will try to deal with it.
Now a question already arises:
The next important check is to check the type of program from which the function is called. Recall that sending a request for refreshing a timeseries with the same period as that of the indicator that calls the refresh is highly undesirable. The undesirability of requesting data of the same symbol-period, as the indicator has, because the historical data update is done in the same thread, in which the indicator works. Therefore, there is a high probability of a clash. To check it, we use theMQL5InfoInteger() functionwith theMQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE modifier.
if(MQL5InfoInteger(MQL5_PROGRAM_TYPE)==PROGRAM_INDICATOR&&Period()==period&&Symbol()==symbol)
return(-4);
It should work in my indicator.
Gentlemen, struggling with ZigZag.
I need to get the exact data of the four vertices. Turns out the first, most necessary vertex iCustom gives incorrectly. It lags from the graphic image, the next three are correct. Similar thing has already been found - https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/100123
I've tried everything I could, I even created a separate Expert Advisor just for checking the data of ZigZag. See for yourself, maybe I made a mistake somewhere? Just install and enable visualisation of opening prices. Get this-
The tester gives this result:
I can't figure out the catch. Dear professionals please enlighten me, I would be very grateful.
Question Can I write a program in Metatrader 4 to open from 2 to 250 positions of my choice with a set stoploss and set profit in one click? So I don't have to manually open one at a time
Question Can I write a program in Metatrader 4 to open from 2 to 250 positions of my choice with a set stoploss and set profit in one click? You do not need to open one by one
Yes, you can. But you are asking the question in the wrong place - here on MT5.
There are several threads for newbies on MT4.
For example - here.
Hello. The day before yesterday I started studying MQL.
The tester gives this result:
Where's the catch I can't figure out. Distinguished professionals please enlighten me, I will be very grateful.
Translate it into string before the print. Or explain what is wrong.
So called "liquid" indicators. For example, I have several multi-period stochastics in one window. Well, now the short ones are drawn
As before, slightly longer ones draw only a few bars and the longest ones are not drawn at all.
I have the impression that they have suddenly started to lack history. Can you tell me what could be wrong?
I have recently switched from mql4 to mql5. I am testing an Expert Advisor on the RTS Index and have a problem with opening several positions, although one of the conditions for opening a position is specified: if (...OrdersTotal()==0). Why does not this condition work? What can I do to open only one trade?
PositionsTotal()