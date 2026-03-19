Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1504
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It is enough to use NormaliseDouble() to pass to the methods of opening positions and orders. The second parameter can be obtained using
C_info.Digits()
Hello. Please insert the code into the message using a special input window (the picture shows the button to call it):
Now about the code. You have done correctly that you have looped through all open positions, but for some reason you have not selected any position on the ticket to work with it further:
Regards, Vladimir.
I want to make the code from mql5 work on mql4.
Example code of zig zag indicator with Mql5, how to implement it correctly without CopyBuffer, something does not work.
It will not work inMQL5 withoutCopyBuffer. Only with it. The usual MQL4 style of working with indicator data does not work in MQL5.
It's clear, everything works on mql5, I wrote how to make this code work on mql4, I highlighted in yellow what I wrote, but in the places where it is highlighted in red, the error is outputting an error of exceeding the array limits
Hello. Please insert the code into the message using a special input window (the picture shows the button to call it):
Now about the code. You have done correctly that you have looped through all open positions, but for some reason you have not selected any position on the ticket to work with it further:
Regards, Vladimir.
Hello. Thank you for your response. Below is the inserted code as requeted.