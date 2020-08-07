Delete all trading history of mt4

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Dear Experts,

I want to delete all of the trading history of a specific ECN account in mt4. Is it possible? Please help me, i would be very grateful. For better understand please see the picture.

Delete trading history of mt4

 
Ask your Broker.
 
Marco vd Heijden:
Ask your Broker.

Thank you. Will broker delete the history?

 
Mahmudul Hasan Kamal:

Thank you. Will broker delete the history?

I don't think you can delete your trading history with any respectable broker.

I wonder why you want to do that?

 
You can't delete them but you can hide them. Account History → Right Click → Custom Period… → Yesterday … 2100
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