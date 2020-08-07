Delete all trading history of mt4
Ask your Broker.
Marco vd Heijden:
Ask your Broker.
Ask your Broker.
Thank you. Will broker delete the history?
Mahmudul Hasan Kamal:
Thank you. Will broker delete the history?
I don't think you can delete your trading history with any respectable broker.
I wonder why you want to do that?
You can't delete them but you can hide them. Account History → Right Click → Custom Period… → Yesterday … 2100
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Dear Experts,
I want to delete all of the trading history of a specific ECN account in mt4. Is it possible? Please help me, i would be very grateful. For better understand please see the picture.