Can I set a trailing stop and take profit at the same time
I am using mt4. I was thinking to set a trailing stop and take profit point at the same position on my pending orders in order to reduce loss and maximize gains. Is this possible?
At the same position or on the same position?
You can set a TP and also use a Trailing stop. For a buy the TP must be above the current bid and the trailing below. Opposite for sell.
You can set the TakeProfit of a pending order anytime using a script or manually. The TP price is stored at the trading server, so you can close the MT4 terminal.
You cannot set the trailing SL of a pending order with a script, this is only possible manually and working only as long as the MT4 terminal is running.
When I checked the terminal, there was no way for me to add both a trailing stop and TP on a position that would be a pending order. Is there any work
around? There is a button for take profit but none for trailing stop. I don't want to use a hard stop loss but a trailing stop for pending orders.
As I said in my previous post, I didn't note that you were referring to pending orders.
You would need to have your trade managed by an EA.
