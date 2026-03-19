Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1315

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Aleksei Stepanenko:

Does AMP give CME volumes in the Metatrader?

Hello, on real - yes
 
Сергей Таболин:

Read the reference, for a start...

Right, right! Why didn't I think of that?

I, the fool, instead of reading the reference, listened to M. Zhvanetsky:
" What do you want most of all when you climb up?
To spit down!"
 
Let's try again:

Can you please tell
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? (and programmatically delete)
Is it even possible?
Переход на новые рельсы: пользовательские индикаторы в MQL5
Переход на новые рельсы: пользовательские индикаторы в MQL5
  • www.mql5.com
Я не буду перечислять все новые возможности и особенности нового терминала и языка. Их действительно много, и некоторые новинки вполне достойны освещения в отдельной статье. Вы не увидите здесь кода, написанного по принципам объектно-ориентированного программирования — это слишком серьезная тема для того, чтобы просто быть упомянутой в контексте как дополнительная вкусность для кодописателей. В этой статье остановимся подробней на индикаторах, их строении, отображении, видах, а также особенностях их написания по сравнению с MQL4.
 
User_mt5:
Let's try again:

Can you please tell
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? ( and programmatically delete)
Is there even such a possibility?
What do not suit ChartIndicatorAdd()?
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartIndicatorAdd
Документация по MQL5: Операции с графиками / ChartIndicatorAdd
  • www.mql5.com
ChartIndicatorAdd - Операции с графиками - Справочник MQL5 - Справочник по языку алгоритмического/автоматического трейдинга для MetaTrader 5
 

Question:

How can I find out the creation date of a program?

For example: I downloaded a program, the date of creation of the file is 23.06.2021 15:40

How to get this time in mql ?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Question:

How can I find out the creation date of a program?

For example: I downloaded a program, the date of creation of the file is 23.06.2021 15:40

How to get this time in mql ?

Not this ?

The constant

Description

__DATE__

File compile date without time (hours, minutes and seconds equal to 0)

__DATETIME__

Date and time when the file was compiled

__LINE__

Line number in the source code where the macro is located

__FILE__

Name of the file being compiled

__PATH__

Absolute path to the current compiled file

__FUNCTION__

Name of the function in the body of which the macro is located

__FUNCSIG__

Function signature in the body of which the macro is located. The function description with types of parameters can be useful in identification of overloaded functions

__MQLBUILD__, __MQL4BUILD__

Number of the compiler build
 
Alexey Viktorov:

Not that?

Constant

Description

__DATE__

Date to compile file without time (hours, minutes and seconds are 0)

__DATETIME__

Date and time when the file was compiled

No, it's compile date. File may be lying around for 5 years, but I downloaded it today - this is the date we need to get.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

No, there is a compilation date. The file may have been lying around for 5 years, but I downloaded it today - that's the date I need to get.

Only write the time to a global variable
There was also a write time, I think. But this can be easily changed, as well as global variables.
[Deleted]  
Vitaly, I don't understand, do you need to read the creation date from the file attributes?
 
Aleksei Stepanenko:
Vitaly, I don't understand, you need to read the creation date from the file attributes?

We need to get this:


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