Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1315
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Does AMP give CME volumes in the Metatrader?
Read the reference, for a start...
I, the fool, instead of reading the reference, listened to M. Zhvanetsky:
" What do you want most of all when you climb up?
To spit down!"
Can you please tell
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? (and programmatically delete)
Is it even possible?
Let's try again:
Can you please tell
how to programmatically display a subwindow of a custom indicator on a chart? ( and programmatically delete)
Is there even such a possibility?
Question:
How can I find out the creation date of a program?
For example: I downloaded a program, the date of creation of the file is 23.06.2021 15:40
How to get this time in mql ?
Question:
How can I find out the creation date of a program?
For example: I downloaded a program, the date of creation of the file is 23.06.2021 15:40
How to get this time in mql ?
Not this ?
The constant
Description
__DATE__
File compile date without time (hours, minutes and seconds equal to 0)
__DATETIME__
Date and time when the file was compiled
__LINE__
Line number in the source code where the macro is located
__FILE__
Name of the file being compiled
__PATH__
Absolute path to the current compiled file
__FUNCTION__
Name of the function in the body of which the macro is located
__FUNCSIG__
Function signature in the body of which the macro is located. The function description with types of parameters can be useful in identification of overloaded functions
__MQLBUILD__, __MQL4BUILD__
Number of the compiler build
Not that?
Constant
Description
__DATE__
Date to compile file without time (hours, minutes and seconds are 0)
__DATETIME__
Date and time when the file was compiled
No, it's compile date. File may be lying around for 5 years, but I downloaded it today - this is the date we need to get.
No, there is a compilation date. The file may have been lying around for 5 years, but I downloaded it today - that's the date I need to get.
Vitaly, I don't understand, you need to read the creation date from the file attributes?
We need to get this: