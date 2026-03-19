Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1276
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Am I doing something wrong?
Most likely.
Hello, can't connect the account in mt5((( can you tell me what might be the reason? It's connected all the time... But it's still not working (
Have you tried it from a computer?
Most likely.
There are some prints in Inite.
If you run the EA in normal testing mode, the prints give out what they are supposed to in log tester. Everything by orders/positions is also published there.
If we launch the same Expert Advisor in visualization mode, the prints give us nothing. And no manipulations with orders/positions are shown, too.
How do I make it work?
There are some prints in Inite.
If you run the EA in normal test mode, the prints give out what they are supposed to in log tester. All orders/positions are also published there.
If we launch the same Expert Advisor in visualization mode, the prints give us nothing. And no manipulations with orders/positions are shown, too.
What should I do to display them?
Where do you look?
Where do you look?
Terminal/123123123123123123123123/Tester/logs
Look in the agents. And while testing, look in the 'Logbook' tab
Look in the agents. And while testing, look in the logbook tab.
Thanks for the tip.
The Tester Log reflects just the file that is in Tester/logs.
Couldn't find it in the agents.
That's it. I'm going to go cry in my pillow!(
Thanks for the tip.
The Tester Log simply reflects the file in Tester/logs.
Couldn't find it in the agents.
That's it. I'm going to go cry in my pillow!((
How hard it is for people like you to tell me anything............
Code for Expert Advisor
Look here
The bottom line is the result of the EA.
Use context menu
open the folder with the log
And there is the content
How hard it is for people like you to tell me anything............
...
And there's content
and there's a dirty word underneath the stars?