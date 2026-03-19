Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1277
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How hard it is for people like you to tell me anything............
Expert Advisor code
Look here
The bottom line is the result of the advisor.
In the context menu
open the folder with the log
And there is the content
I haven't understood anything yet. But now, knowing the direction, I'll start looking into it.
Thanks again!
and there's a dirty word underneath the stars?
More than one.
Thank you!
...I'll start looking into it.
Looking forward to seeing you by Christmas next year, if you have time to explore.
An example of use is given in [dta folder]\MQL5\Experts\Advisors\ExpertMAPSAR.mq5
I've dug this code to bits)))) I don't understand it, class by class and method by method))) May any of the old-timers have seen an article with at least a brief analysis of one of the standard Expert Advisor? A while ago, while referring to an MQL4 tutorial, I found it in the end of the tutorialCreating a Regular Program - MQL4 Tutorial
I've dug this code )))) I don't understand anything, class by class and method by method))) May any of the old-timers have read articles with at least a superficial look at one of the standard Expert Advisor? When I was studying the MQL4 tutorial some time ago, I found it in the end of the tutorial.Creating a Simple Program - MQL4 Tutorial
An Example of MQL5. A Simple Expert Advisor. Check bar size. BUY/SELL
I've dug this code )))) I don't understand anything, class by class and method by method))) May any of the old-timers have read articles with at least a superficial look at one of the standard Expert Advisor? When I was studying the MQL4 tutorial some time ago, I found it in the end of the tutorial.Creating a Regular Program - MQL4 Tutorial
Second from the top
Second from the top!
Thank you!!!
Example MQL5. Simple Expert Advisor. Checking bar size. Buy/sell
The last answers helped me to understand the structure of SB.
variable -- *position. It is marked in red. Is it just a variable with this name or does * mean something? This trailing stop is compiled and includes #include
And there is no such variable in any of them. Where does it come from, it was declared somewhere?)) Next, by the way, it is no less interesting, what is it -- double &sl ???
With this -& it is clear, it is an ampersand, whatever it means)))) So the asterisk * before the variable * position, also a kind of modifier. But I can't find such variable position either (((( And what does this asterisk mean then, is it really a multiplication?)))