Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1277

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Alexey Viktorov:

How hard it is for people like you to tell me anything............

Expert Advisor code

Look here


The bottom line is the result of the advisor.

In the context menu


open the folder with the log


And there is the content

Thank you!
I haven't understood anything yet. But now, knowing the direction, I'll start looking into it.
Thanks again!
 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

and there's a dirty word underneath the stars?

More than one.

 
User_mt5:
Thank you!
...I'll start looking into it.

Looking forward to seeing you by Christmas next year, if you have time to explore.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

An example of use is given in [dta folder]\MQL5\Experts\Advisors\ExpertMAPSAR.mq5

I've dug this code to bits)))) I don't understand it, class by class and method by method))) May any of the old-timers have seen an article with at least a brief analysis of one of the standard Expert Advisor? A while ago, while referring to an MQL4 tutorial, I found it in the end of the tutorial

Creating a Regular Program - MQL4 Tutorial
MQL4 tutorial Create a Standard Program and it was a real breakthrough in my understanding, I didn't understand a lot of things that I've read in this tutorial. Is there something similar in MQL5?
 
Kira27:

I've dug this code )))) I don't understand anything, class by class and method by method))) May any of the old-timers have read articles with at least a superficial look at one of the standard Expert Advisor? When I was studying the MQL4 tutorial some time ago, I found it in the end of the tutorial.

Creating a Simple Program - MQL4 Tutorial
MQL4 tutorial Creating a Standard Program and it was a real breakthrough in my understanding, I didn't understand much of what I've read in this tutorial. Is there something similar in MQL5?

An Example of MQL5. A Simple Expert Advisor. Check bar size. BUY/SELL

Пример MQL5. Простой советник. Проверка размера бара. Покупка/продажа
Пример MQL5. Простой советник. Проверка размера бара. Покупка/продажа
  • 2017.01.03
  • www.mql5.com
Что должен делать советник: на каждом тике проверять размер бара, как только размер бара станет равным или превысит заданный размер то: если свеча...
 
Kira27:

I've dug this code )))) I don't understand anything, class by class and method by method))) May any of the old-timers have read articles with at least a superficial look at one of the standard Expert Advisor? When I was studying the MQL4 tutorial some time ago, I found it in the end of the tutorial.

Creating a Regular Program - MQL4 Tutorial
MQL4 tutorial Creating a Standard Program and it was a real breakthrough in my understanding, I didn't understand much of what I've read in this tutorial. Is there anything similar in MQL5?

Second from the top

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Second from the top!

Thank you!!!

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Example MQL5. Simple Expert Advisor. Checking bar size. Buy/sell

Thank you!!!
 

The last answers helped me to understand the structure of SB.

variable -- *position. It is marked in red. Is it just a variable with this name or does * mean something? This trailing stop is compiled and includes #include

And there is no such variable in any of them. Where does it come from, it was declared somewhere?)) Next, by the way, it is no less interesting, what is it -- double &sl ???

 
References. Modifier &

With this -& it is clear, it is an ampersand, whatever it means)))) So the asterisk * before the variable * position, also a kind of modifier. But I can't find such variable position either (((( And what does this asterisk mean then, is it really a multiplication?)))

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