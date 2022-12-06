VPS migrated to new server
The company that hosts my VPS has just migrated it to a new server over the weekend. When I try to load my EA's I too dont get the EA's working, The ea's failed to appear on chat
it seems MQL 5 has registered with the old VPS details before the migration.
I need this to work on my new VPS after migration
Otherwise spending so much on EA's will be pointless if I cant use it?
please help
The company that hosts my VPS has just migrated it to a new server over the weekend. When I try to load my EA's I too dont get the EA's working, The ea's failed to appear on chat
it seems MQL 5 has registered with the old VPS details before the migration.
I need this to work on my new VPS after migration
Otherwise spending so much on EA's will be pointless if I cant use it?
please help
You can provide the migration once again.
or you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription from one VPS server to an other VPS server (and provide the migration with new server):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
You can move ...
... your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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The company that hosts my VPS has just migrated it to a new server over the weekend. When I try to load my EA I get an error message. What do I need to do to get it working again?