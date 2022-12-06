VPS migrated to new server

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The company that hosts my VPS has just migrated it to a new server over the weekend. When I try to load my  EA I get an error message. What do I need to do to get it working again?

Error message

 
Why don't you copy the EA again to that path?
 

The company that hosts my VPS has just migrated it to a new server over the weekend. When I try to load my EA's I too dont get the EA's working, The ea's failed to appear on chat


it seems MQL 5 has registered with the old VPS details before the migration.


I need this to work on my new VPS after migration


Otherwise spending so much on EA's will be pointless if I cant use it?


please help

 
Ahmed Elghazal #:
Why don't you copy the EA again to that path?

Can you tell me how? hope this helped the previous person?

 
dindids #:

The company that hosts my VPS has just migrated it to a new server over the weekend. When I try to load my EA's I too dont get the EA's working, The ea's failed to appear on chat


it seems MQL 5 has registered with the old VPS details before the migration.


I need this to work on my new VPS after migration


Otherwise spending so much on EA's will be pointless if I cant use it?


please help

You can provide the migration once again.
or you can move your MQL5 VPS subscription from one VPS server to an other VPS server (and provide the migration with new server):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to move a signal to same account but different VPS

Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27

You can move ...



... your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


by the way, the image/screenshot of the topicstarter has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS at all.
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