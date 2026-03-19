Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1192
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It's written in plain English that the symbols are automatically connected to the test
Yes, it is written in Russian that symbols are automatically connected during testing
To create an indicator, you must first connect a symbol in Market Watch (in your case in Market Watch of the tester).
Request any data from each desired symbol.
They by SymbolSelect() are missing - not selected
Dear Sirs Before referring me to publications (for which I thank you) check - whether your multicurrencies work in the tester And if they do, it makes sense
They by SymbolSelect() are missing - not selected
Dear Sirs Before referring me to publications (for which I thank you) check - whether your multicurrencies work in the tester And if they do, it makes sense
It works. On the latest build. No problems at all.
How did you connect them (symbols) - can you tell me which function?
How did you connect them (symbols) - can you tell me which function?
SymbolSelect(character name,true);
SymbolSelect(character name,true);
I do the same.
I get it like this
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol EURUSDrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol USDJPYrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol AUDUSDrfd does not exist
The cable does not give an error as it is selected in the tester.
The symbol names are correct.
UPD seems to me that it needs to do something in the terminal settings itself. If everything was working before last build, it has nothing to do with code. Tester can't see the symbols.
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol EURUSDrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol USDJPYrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol AUDUSDrfd does not exist
Cable does not give an error as it is selected in the tester
What is it? Where is the code? How do you get it? Especially you are selecting completely different characters.
What is it? Where is the code? How do you get it? Especially since you're choosing completely different characters.
Got it, let's go like this.
Given (name of characters)
Code (fragments)
Let's select the cable in the tester as an example.
Run it and
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol EURUSDrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol USDJPYrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol AUDUSDrfd does not exist
There is no error on the cable - it is selected by default in the tester
Example of creating an iMA indicator on 'USDJPY' symbol, with the tester running on 'EURUSD'.
The result is correct. First the symbol is selected and then the indicator is created using it.