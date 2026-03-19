Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1191
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Any - cable and yen, for example, will not draw indicators (handle ticks) on the selected EURUSD symbol.
Market review (on battle - those when getting real quotes in current time) they are selected, but the tester does not select them (before several years everything worked as it should).
Try to run the multicurrency in the tester - is everything ok?
Another screenshot (this is a screenshot of tester symbols) - everything is ok on the selected symbol, other symbols of multicurrency are not processed (even in the tester only quotes of the selected symbol are displayed)
Maybe now I should get the quotes for manually unselected symbols somehow else? None of the multicurrency symbols works in the Strategy Tester for several symbols at once - the same error everywhere. There seems to be no errors in the real one.
Read theMulticurrency testimonial. SymbolSelect.
And again - before MT5 update everything was working It's not the code - it didn't change and it works multicurrency in battle mode. But it is impossible to test in multicurrency mode now.
Well sort of like this And once again - before the MT5 update everything was working
A short example of MQL5 from you. It's very hard to guess from pictures.
A short MQL5 example from you. It's very hard to guess from pictures.
Which fragment do you need? In the picture you can see that the symbols are not selected in the tester - the error Type does not exist and in the account overview window they are there. And one by one they are seen by the tester
UPD
I change the symbol in the tester to a cable and voila - there is such a symbol The other - does not exist
which fragment is needed? In the picture you can see that the symbols are not selected in the tester - an error like they don't exist. And one by one the tester sees them.
Check: if the symbol is not selected in the Market Watch list, select it.
Symbols selected in the market review Or are we talking about adding it to the test review (is this the way it should be now?)
Symbols are selected in the market overview Or is it about adding to the test overview (is this the way to do it now?)
You are strongly advised for two pages to read theMulticurrency Testing help and add the symbols to the TESTER market overview!
You are two pages strongly advised to read theMulticurrency Testing help and add symbols to the TESTER market overview!
It is written there in plain English that the symbols are automatically included in the test
И? What's wrong?