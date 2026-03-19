Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1194
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History since 2000 and everything worked 2 days ago (not an argument - I understand)
Read the help a hundred times - well isn't that the result:
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol EURUSDrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol USDJPYrfd does not exist
2020.03.09 19:19:45.766 symbol AUDUSDrfd does not exist
A string of the form
only indicates that the character name does not exist - you are doing something wrong. You are not setting the symbol name correctly. Before selecting a symbol, print out the value of the symbol. Maybe you put a space on the left or right in the name - you can't see the space, but the symbol comes out with the wrong name.
This is correct. Indirectly evidenced by the fact that the consecutive character test selection does not output this answer for the pair being tested.
UPD Gentlemen, can I roll back the build?)
This is correct. Indirectly evidenced by the fact that the sequential character test selection does not output this answer for the pair under test.
Please run MY example on the MetaQuotes-Demo server.This is the last request for today - the rest is up to you.
Please run MY example on MetaQuotes-Demo server.
Everything works fine on MQ - my EA has no problems.
It's not in the code - that's why I wrote to developers in the build post - they moved it to newbies for nothing
Thanks for the willingness to help, but the problem is not solved globally.
Everything works fine on MQ - my EA has no problems.
It's not in the code - that's why I wrote to the developers in the build post - they moved it to newbies for nothing
Thanks for the willingness to help, but the problem is not globally solved.
Throw me a server name in the mailbox - I'll create a demo account and test it.
wrote
wrote
The following information is also needed: the build in which you compile the EA and the build of the trade server (now you can see it in the logbook - a line like
2020.03.09 20:04:22.798 Network '19332146': authorized on MetaQuotes-Demo through Access Point US 1 (ping: 272.08 ms, build 2361)
)
Information is also needed: the build in which you compile the EA and the build of the trade server (now you can see this in the logbook - a line like
)
2020.03.09 22:01:16.785 Network '----------': authorized on ------- through RFD Access Server 2 (ping: 6.39 ms, build 2190)
UPD
In the terminal section "About" build 2361 from March 8, 2020
2020.03.09 22:01:16.785 Network '----------': authorized on ------- through RFD Access Server 2 (ping: 6.39 ms, build 2190)
UPD
In the terminal section "About" build 2361 dated March 8, 2020
Yeah ... Respect their customers ...