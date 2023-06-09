Why MT5 Strategy Tester Does Not Test The Current Day?
Answering my own question:
- Testing starts and ends at 00hr.00m.00s. of the specified dates. Thus the start date of testing/optimization is included in the testing period, while the end date is not included. Testing ends on the last tick of the previous date. Also you cannot specify the end date, which is greater than the current one. In such case, the testing anyway will be performed to the current date (not including it).
Now I ask you: what genius over there had this brilliant idea to make the tester in MT5 WORST than in MT4?
Another dumb decision by metaquotes, why not let the tester test up to the minute of the current day?
Just change your system date to tomorrow . close all MT5 tools and reopen . and select end date tomorrow or more, now you can see data of current day in tester .
When I run the tester in MT4, if I choose the end day to be tomorrow (for example 10/16/2020), the tester will run til the present minute of today.
In MT5, if you choose today or tomorrow as the end date, the tester will only test til yesterday, why this limitation?
Is there any way to fix that?