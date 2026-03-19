Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1190
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Pass through frames. The finished solution is here.
Thank you. But I'm always a stickler for standard solutions.
Thank you. But I'm always a stickler for standard solutions.
Frames.
Good afternoon gentlemen traders and programmers!
I faced this problem: How to display the indicator readings from the basement on the chart as text?
It has its own indicator in the basement, in the left upper corner. It has values; how can I display them on a chart from the basement area? Thank you for your reply!
Clarify: Do you want
How do I set up multi-currency testing now?
I assume that the tester "sees" no other pairs than the one specified and does not process their quotes.
Now it is possible to run only 1 symbol - the one specified in the tester.
I have suddenly started "not finding" indicators of other symbols during testing - only one pair is tested.
How do I set up multi-currency testing now?
I assume that the tester "sees" no other pairs than the one specified and does not process their quotes.
Now it is possible to run only 1 symbol - the one specified in the tester.
I suddenly "do not find" indicators for other symbols during testing - only one pair is tested.
What other symbols are they?
Are they selected in the market review?
Other symbols, what are they?
Are they selected in the market overview?
Any - cable and yen, for example, will not draw indicators (handle ticks) on the selected EURUSD symbol.
The market review (on battle - those when getting real quotes in current time) they are selected, but the tester doesn't select them (before several years everything worked as it should).
Try to run the multicurrency in the tester - is everything ok?
Another screenshot (this is a screenshot of tester symbols) - everything is ok on the selected symbol, other symbols of multicurrency are not processed (even in the tester only quotes of the selected symbol are displayed)
Maybe now I should get the quotes for the manually unselected symbols in some other way? None of the multicurrency symbols works in the Strategy Tester for several symbols at once - the same error everywhere. On the live one there seems to be no errors.
Any - cable and yen, for example, will not draw indicators (handle ticks) on the selected EURUSD symbol.
Market review (on battle - those when getting real quotes in current time) they are selected, but the tester does not select them (before several years everything worked as it should).
Try to run the multicurrency in the tester - is everything ok?
Once again a screenshot - everything is ok on the selected symbol, the other symbols of multicurrency are not processed (even in the tester only quotes for the selected symbol are displayed)
Maybe we should get the quotes for manually unselected symbols differently now? None of the multicurrency symbols works - all of them have the same error in the tester. There seems to be no error on the battle one.
Why is there only ONE SYMBOL in Market Review? Before the test, add all symbols to Market Watch.
Why is there only ONE symbol in Market Watch? Before the test, add all symbols to the Market Watch.
This is a screenshot of the tester
This is it.
Gives you this
on the account itself
how to add more symbols in the tester?
Before the MT5 update, the tester (when rendered) was displaying several symbols - how many were specified in the code to work
This is a screenshot of the tester
This is it.
Gives this
On the bill itself.
How do I add more symbols to the tester?
ReadMulticurrency tester help. SymbolSelect.