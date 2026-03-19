Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 593
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Hello.
Can you please tell me how to calculate the number of losing positions closed in a row.
When trading binary options in MT4 at Grand K broker.
The normal function doesn't count, this one does:
On the commentary, it doesn't work either.
Comments are strange in history snapshot here
How do I check for a pending order?
In the open position option
we look at
if(ePositionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
if(ePositionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
but what about the pending
How do I check for a pending order?
In the open position option
we look at
if(ePositionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
if(ePositionType == POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
and what about the pending
Positions and orders should not be confused in mql5.
In mql5 you should not confuse positions and orders.
I have found two solutions to the problem
1.
I assigned a comment to the orders in the request, oRequest.comment = "LimitSell"; oRequest.comment = "LimitBuy";
in a global
string comment ="";
I came up with this variant
if(OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT)=="LimitSell")
if(OrderGetString(ORDER_COMMENT)=="LimitBuy")
I don't know if this is right, but it seems to work
Hello, how do I put a trailing stop into an EA in mt5?
can you advise me on where to find such an advisor?
Grid, open positions only one way, Martin, close the previous position by tp or sl with opening the next one (increased if closed by sl)
can you advise me on where to find such an EA?
Grid, open positions only one way, Martin, close the previous position by tp or sl with opening the next one (increased if closed by sl)
A search in the top right-hand corner of the website (magnifying glass) will find everything.