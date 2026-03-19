Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 118
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I zeroed out via ZeroMemory(mrequest);
I don't really understand the order execution modes, alpari broker, i think everything is standard. Damn, it's not working, I just don't want to do it. I looked at the order sl and tp, it showed the current price + sl. I do not know what is the norm!
Even in this form on the server MQ errors in the tester does not occur:
//---
If it turns out that the matter is in the execution modes, then approximately so should be done:
how to write it shorter in MQL5?
Can you please tell me where is the economic calendar in MT5? I can't find it in mine (there is news that comes non-stop every 1 to 5 minutes exactly, all different).
Thanks.
http://www.profi-forex.org/journal/number17/page8.html#prettyPhoto
Can you please tell me where is the economic calendar in MT5? I can't find it in mine (there is news that comes non-stop every 1 to 5 minutes exactly, all different).
Thanks.
http://www.profi-forex.org/journal/number17/page8.html#prettyPhoto
The news that comes in is the mail tab.
The calendar is also there.
You can only see them if you connect to a real mt5 account
mzk_3om6u:
Can you please tell me where is the economic calendar in MT5? I can't find it in mine (there is news that comes non-stop every 1 to 5 minutes exactly, all different).
Thanks.
From the Terminal Help(F1):
This tab may be missing if the economic calendar is disabled on the trade server.
>>> Calendar
Can you please tell me where is the economic calendar in MT5...?
A broker may not provide a calendar, accordingly, a particular broker may not have one. It seems like this.
Good afternoon.
Where can I ask a question in relation to schedule changes.
An example of this.I have already checked the schedule for manual control by the company on several occasions and it is often confirmed.
Write a link to this question! Thank you.
Good afternoon.
Where can I ask a question in relation to schedule changes.
An example of this.I have already checked the schedule for manual control by the company on several occasions and it is often confirmed.
Please send me a link to this question.
Please decipher. What do you mean? History, trades, charting...?
To start with, in any case - to the technical support of the company. With proof (screenshots, logs).
Greetings.
Can you tell me if it is possible in principle to write a script to transfer candlestick chart data to an Excel file?